Luxury R200m lodge under construction in Nambiti Game Reserve

An international group of companies are investing an estimated R200m to develop and operate a new luxury lodge in the Nambiti Big 5 Private Game Reserve, outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal. Known as The Homestead, the new ‘conscious luxury’ lodge is currently under construction and will open in 2021. The Homestead will be a low-impact lodge, sustainably built and set against the backdrop of the humbling natural beauty of 23 000 acres of the Nambiti Private Game Reserve. It will combine seemingly different parts of the wonders of South Africa to create an integrated experience that links together wildlife, history, traditions, wellness, community, food, culture and conservation. The lodge will accommodate up to 24 guests in a combination of deluxe suites with private infinity pools and luxury units, all of which will combine privacy with breathtaking views across the reserve. The main lodge is being designed to offer multi-sensory dining venues and experiences, conference facilities, a lavish spa, gym with a view and swimming pool that extends over the edge of the escarpment.

The Homestead will offer an unparalleled opportunity to unwind and take in the beauty and wonder of the world around us all.

The project is financed by Really Epic Dog (RED), a company based in the USA. While RED already has a strong presence in Africa through its involvement in the technology, sports and entertainment industries, this new venture will see the group expand into tourism and conservation for the first time.

Having purchased the land at the end of 2019, RED has pushed ahead with plans during the Covid-19 pandemic, working closely with Durban-based architect Dean Jay and his team.

"The Homestead site evokes a unique spirit of place with the juxtaposition of the existing historical ruins, the lake and escarpment to create a powerfully understated lodge built from endemic ironstone that will harmonise with the landscape," said Jay on the design.

Benjamin Smith, president of the Really Epic Dog Group, said they want to instil a belief and hope in others by offering their guests a place to reset and reconnect with themselves.

The Homestead is being developed on a site that is rich with history, dating back to 1838. The rich history and the ethos will be at the centre of the guest experience at The Homestead.