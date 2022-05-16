Margate a tourism hotspot on the KZN South Coast

Considered the “Fun Capital” of the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast and the “paradise of the Zulu Kingdom”, the idyllic seaside town of Margate has something for everyone. “Margate is a well-established tourism hub and with the current trend focused on outdoor adventures and experiences, the area is ready to welcome even more tourism attention,” said Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism.

For those who’ve never had the opportunity to visit this incredible destination, here are 10 reasons why you should visit Margate. 1. Year-round great weather and Blue Flag beaches The KZN South Coast enjoys a subtropical climate which means that when the winter months approach, visitors can enjoy the incredible beaches and outdoor offerings found in Margate. The winter weather is particularly welcoming, with milder temperatures, clear, sunny skies and calm seas.

The town is also home to the internationally recognised Blue Flag Lucien Beach, which is on the northern part of Margate Main Beach. Holidaymakers can enjoy bathing, snorkelling and surfing along this popular coastline. 2. Fishing South Africans love to fish, and the KZN South Coast is known for its quality fishing spots. In winter, anglers flock to Margate to make the big catch as the world-famous Sardine Run gets under way.

As the sardines head north close to the shore, they bring with them a range of hungry fish, making this a prime spot for fisherfolk. 3. Accommodation Looking for a place to rest and recharge? Margate offers visitors a variety of accommodation suited to every need, taste and budget, from ocean-side caravan parks and self-catering accommodation to charming B&Bs and top hotels.

Margate accommodation. Credit: Margate Sands 4. Restaurants Visitors will never go hungry in Margate, a vibrant town that boasts a number of great restaurants serving delicious dishes, with many of the eateries offering ocean views. Some of the popular restaurants to try include Aura Restaurant; Level 10 Lounge, Bar and Grill; Mozambique; The Grove; Zuri Beach Restaurant and Senzi’s on Faya Shisanyama. 5. Golfing

It’s not known as “The Golf Coast” for nothing. Margate Country Club is one of 11 top golf courses found on the KZN South Coast. This particular course includes a number of interesting water features, such as the ravine which makes the 11th hole the most challenging of the round. Margate Country Club caters to golfers of all abilities, while the clubhouse has great facilities and landscape views. 6. Rickshaw rides The Rickshaw Ride at Margate Beach, launched in 2021, gives visitors the chance to see the sights and sounds of Margate while supporting local operators.

7. Arts and crafts It’s always good to embrace and learn about the history and heritage when visiting a location. Get to grips with the cultural heritage and unique talent of Margate by taking a tour of the Margate Art Museum or Sebenza Village. Margate has a vibrant local art scene, the results of which can be viewed in the museum. Margate Art Museum Nearby Margate is KwaNzimakwe, a beautiful rural village between Mpenjati Nature Reserve and Ezinqoleni. Visitors can participate in art and craft making while learning about the rich cultural history through a guided tour.

8. Hiking and birdwatching The glorious 28-hectare River Valley Nature Reserve consists of walking trails along the banks of the river into the riverine forest, which is home to many interesting birds. Once in River Valley, twitchers can look out for the green-backed heron, tambourine dove, grey or purple-banded sunbird, grey waxbill and brown scrub robin. 9. Shopping

Whether you’re buying a gift for yourself or someone else, a bit of retail therapy never hurt anybody. Hibiscus Mall is where “convenient shopping blossoms”. It’s a friendly and spacious shopping centre, an ideal one-stop-shop before heading out. 10. KwaXolo Caves Another fantastic cultural hinterland excursion close to Margate is KwaXolo Caves Adventures, a mountainside hike along a cable-and-rung system to the caves adorned with ancient San artwork. This pristine range of caves, just inland of Margate, has preserved San paintings that are more than 100 000 years old.