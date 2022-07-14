Matric pupil’s initiative raises R160K for wildlife rangers

The Run for Rangers event hosted by Thanda Safari in partnership with the Sport for Lives movement and Project Rhino took place over the weekend of July 8 to 10. According to Thanda Group chief financial officer John Louw, the event was an enormous success.

Louw said Thanda Safari were excited to host this fund-raising effort and that the motivation or inspiration for it was hard to resist. Harry Bailey and members of his team running for rangers at Thanda Safari in KZN. The initiator of the project is a Grade 12 Hilton College learner, Harry Bailey, who has a passion for wildlife and a desire to champion the often forgotten, but true heroes – the rangers. Bailey’s aim to raise R100 000 by running 100km through Thanda Safari’s huge open spaces in Big 5 territory to create awareness for the incredible work that the rangers do, surpassed its goal and raised a total of R160 000 was in three weeks.

The 100km Run for Rangers took place in Big Five territory at Thanda Safari Private Reserve this past weekend. Bailey said, “Even though the run was hard, really hard – I am so glad I did this. I even managed to squeeze in a visit to a local community crèche that Thanda sponsors, while on the run. The funds raised exceeded all our expectations,”. Funds raised will go towards training to assist the K9 unit, rangers and their families, aerial support, community education and engagement, as well as bringing awareness of the predicament that rangers face with regards to the effects of poaching. It will also create awareness for the significant work Project Rhino is doing.

