Myan Moodley is the new general manager of Sun International’s Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom. Picture: Kevin Mark Pass

Myan Moodley has taken the position of general manager of Sun International’s Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom. The former general manager of Wild Coast Sun Casino has over 25-years of experience in the entertainment and hospitality industry for well over 25 years.



Moodley, born in Tongaat, north of KwaZulu-Natal, said his first job was at Southern Sun Hotel Inn on the Square as a trainee chef.

But, Moodley wanted more. He pictured himself wearing a suit and being in management.



He managed to get his wish when he worked at the Ritz Protea when he became a night manager and then the front office manager.

During his career, Moodley has been the general manager at nine properties and was part of the leadership team that opened four hotels for the Southern Sun group, including Southern Sun Maputo. Other properties he worked at include the Monte Casino, The Holiday Inn in Milpark and the Cape Sun.



He said: “I took every opportunity that came my way, no matter what or where it was. I wanted to learn, grow and succeed and was not afraid of change.”

When Moodley was offered the job as general manager at the Wild Coast Sun, he and his team grew the business by double digits year on year for five consecutive years. He attributes the successes achieved throughout his career to commitment, tenacity, hard work, relationships and “fear of failure which drove me.”



“The hospitality industry is exciting but also demands a lot of time and dedication. The people are what makes this industry so special – without the amazing team I work with, it will be impossible to steer this ship in the right direction.

“If you really want something and you have the passion to drive you, you will most certainly reach your goal,” concludes an inspirational Myan.