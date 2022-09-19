Midmar Resort set to undergo multi-million rand upgrade

Midmar Resort in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands is undergoing a multi-million rand refurbishment by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. This was revealed by the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Head of Department, Nhlakanipho Nkontwana.

He was speaking on behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal MEC EDTEA Siboniso Duma, at the KZN Tourism Month Celebrations held at Midmar Resort in Howick. Nkontwana said that these upgrades would transform the resort into a multi-purpose destination that offers, in addition to its current activities, cycle hire, jet skis, kayaking, inflatables, boat cruises and kiddies play area. “In addition, Ezemvelo had packaged its accommodation with other outdoor activity providers. Through camping and hiking tours Midmar had been listed as a glamping venue by Gauteng Tour Operators, which had seen Midmar record more day visitors and overnighting campers in August than in previous months,” said the head of department.

Nkontwana also outlined government programmes to assist in the transformation of the KZN tourism sector. He said that transformation in the tourism sector is critical for the success of the tourism sector and highlighted some of the projects created to assist emerging tourism entrepreneurs. It was also revealed that Tourism KZN has reintroduced the Enterprise Development Programme, which is calling for small tourism enterprises in the tourism sector to apply for capacity-building support. Applications can be done on www.zulu.org.za.

Another EDTEA initiative is the hospitality business skills training, targeting Community Trusts managing tourism assets on behalf of communities. “These are tourism assets built on land returned to communities as part of the land restitution programme. It is critical that these Community Trusts can run their businesses well to ensure that the tourism products they manage continue to be productive and sustainable,” said Nkontwana. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.