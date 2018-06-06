The Holiday Express Train will be hosting their first Party Train to a secret destination in July. Pictured are Khloe and Kayla Theron from Pinetown at a recent trip. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

The Holiday Express Train will be hosting their first Party Train to a secret destination in KwaZulu-Natal on July 14. One of the organisers of the Holiday Express, Angela Whittle, said the team wanted to find new and interesting ways to enhance the train experience.

This comes after their success with their day trips to Shongweni and Scottburgh.

“We wanted to create an experience for adults and their teenage children who wanted to unwind at a place with good music, food and company.

“We are pulling out all the stops to make this experience one to remember,” she said.

Guests will don their finest 1920s attire while they dance the night away. Along the route, they will enjoy first class service, activities and entertainment.

Passengers will tuck into a meal at the secret destination.

Whittle said the Holiday Express will also host winter holiday trips. The day trips to the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market will take place on Saturday, June 30 and July 7 and at Scottburgh on Sunday, July 1 and July 8 .

The train ride takes about one hour to Shongweni and 90 minutes to Scottburgh.

The Holiday Express departs from the Premier Lounge at the Durban Station at Jeff Taylor Street.

The price for the party train is R495. The price includes train experience, music, food and welcome drink.For any further information, visit www.theholidayexpress.co.za or email [email protected]