Need a break? Here’s how much these SA getaways will cost you

Taking a much-needed break is needed to reinvigorate the body, mind and soul. Whether you want to switch off from the world for a few days with no cellphone reception and wi-fi or pamper yourself with luxury treatments, there’s plenty of R&R getaways in South Africa.

For those who want an eco-friendly stay

Rockwood Mountain Lodge

Rockwood Mountain Lodge is a three-bedroom,two-bathroom wooden cottage at Karkloof Nature Reserve. The eco-friendly, self-catering lodge is an off-the-grid destination that operates on solar power.

Located at Karkloof Nature Reserve, Rockwood boasts a fully equipped open-plan kitchen, dining room, lounge with iPod docking station, viewing deck and cutlery. The unit is only accessible by 4x4 high-clearance vehicles. However, the lodge can arrange for special transfers.

The lodge offers hiking, mountain biking trails and birding activities.

Rates start from R3 070 a night and accommodate six guests. Call 031 502 4043 or email [email protected]

For those who want to de-stress in luxury

Brookdale Health Hydro, KwaZulu-Natal

For wellness fanatics, Brookdale Health Hydro in Nottingham Road, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, offers a holistic health package designed to bring balance to your life. The Nutrifit Lifestyle Management programme, devised by physiologist Rob Cowling, is based on healthy eating, moderate regular exercise and stress management.

Besides indulging in three gourmet meals and afternoon snacks, guests can enjoy an assortment of calming activities.

Go on a guided morning walk, attend aquacise, yoga, pilates and guided relaxation classes, or show off your cooking prowess in special demonstrations. For those seeking some pampering time, indulge in a spa treatment or two.

Other amenities include a private mosaic steamroom, hydrotherapy baths, gym, studio, juice bar, jacuzzi and sauna. There are two, three, four and six-night packages available. Rates start from R4 700pp. Call 033 266 6208 or visit: www.brookdale.co.za/

For those who want rustic chic

Mtentu Lodge, Eastern Cape

Located at Bizana, not far from Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal, Mtentu Lodge offers rustic cabins, safari tents and camping. The lodge has no cellphone reception, but there’s plenty to keep you occupied.

Spend a day at one of its unspoilt beaches, go for a hike, horseriding or paddle at the Mtentu Estuary. Book your activities at www.mtentuadventures.com. Rates start from R1 000pp for the safari tents and R1 700pp for the cabin.

Rates for children are available. All rates include three meals. Call 083 805 3356 or email [email protected]

For those who want a luxury spa getaway

Fairlawns Boutique Hotel and Spa

In the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg, Fairlawns Boutique Hotel and Spa provides a place of solace for a few days of rest. The five-star-hotel has one of the largest and exclusive spas and wellness spaces in the city.

In between your treatments, explore the calming gardens with bamboo forest, soak in the sento bath, unwind in the relaxation lounges or sip cocktails in the rim-flow jacuzzi.

The hotel offers 41 elegant suites individually decorated in varying themes ranging from Eastern to French influences. The hotel hosts many events, including a monthly picnic and Sunday jazz lunches, ideal for day visitors.

Rates start from R7 300 per suite per night, including breakfast. Call 011 804 2540 or visit www. fairlawns.co.za/.

If you want a sumptuous view with all the perks of a wellness retreat

Santé Wellness Retreat & Spa, Western Cape

The Western Cape wellness retreat boasts stunning views of the mountains and serene spaces. Santé prides itself on holistic wellness, which it accomplishes through healthy eating, physical activity, adequate rest and healthy dining.

The comprehensive, holistic wellness programme aims to de-stress and rejuvenate and detox.

Immerse yourself in yoga, pilates, training with a personal trainer and cooking demonstrations. Produce is sourced from the indigenous kitchen garden or local bio-dynamic farmers and suppliers. All meals are prepared without sugar, dairy, gluten, preservatives, colourants and additives.

Their three-day rejuvenate package starts from R18 313 per person, including meals and activities. Call 021 879 1500 or visit www.santeretreat.co.za/.