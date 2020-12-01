New collaboration to tempt South African travellers to try something new in KwaZulu-Natal

Airbnb and Tourism KwaZulu-Natal have announced a new collaboration to tempt South African travellers to try something new and to safely experience destinations in the KwaZulu-Natal province they perhaps hadn’t considered before. The campaign will promote stays and Experiences across the region to South African travellers that are looking to rediscover the extraordinary culture and beauty of the province. The awareness raising effort will target South African Airbnb users with suggestions of unique stays and Experiences that are available in the shortlisted destinations. Phindile Makwakwa, CEO of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal said the Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism industry. "Our job is to identify the opportunity to help the industry bounce back as quickly as possible and working with a variety of partners, we are focusing on the domestic market first – getting people to rediscover their own country through day trips and holidays.

“Home to two world heritage sites and situated on the warm east coast of South Africa, KwaZulu-Natal offers unparalleled safari, culture, heritage and adventure experiences. We want to inspire people to uncover the huge range of amazing experiences this fantastic destination has to offer," she said.

Velma Corcoran, Country Manager for Africa at Airbnb, said KZN is a beautiful province.

"From the east with 600km of golden coastline to the west with 200km of pristine mountain range, the exceptional province is a playground for first time and repeat visitors alike.

“We are proud to work alongside Tourism KwaZulu-Natal to put the spotlight on gems that are not often front of mind for travellers but will no doubt leave guests wanting more. By targeting South African Airbnb users with this campaign, we can help to spread the benefits of travel on Airbnb right across the country," she said.

According to a 2018 study by Genesis Analytics, host and guest activity on Airbnb generated an estimated R8.7-billion in economic impact in South Africa - the equivalent of supporting more than 22 000 jobs.

Airbnb launched its Go Near campaign in June to encourage nearby travel and support the recovery of local economies.

Since then, the company has worked closely with destination marketing organisations around the world to encourage local and safe travel this summer.