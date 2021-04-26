No plans for Freedom Day? We’ve got you sorted with our daycation guide

If you have no plans for Freedom Day, here are some suggestions:

Getting started

Your daycation spot should not be far from your home. Try to limit driving time by choosing a destination 30 to 90 minutes away from your city.

Check out the establishments that are open and find out what their requirements are for visitors. The next step is to set a budget.

Take factors such as petrol, food, entrance fees and other costs into account when you plan your itinerary. Start exploring early to avoid traffic or large groups of people.

The ultimate daycation activities to add to your list:

KZN

Sugar Rush Park

Sugar Rush Park in Ballito incorporates adventure, adrenalin and family fun. The attractions include paintball, a reptile park and petting zoo, a trampoline park, and a spa for moms. Address: Esenembe Road, Ballito. Call 060 997 9996.

Crocworld

Snake demonstrations, bird watching, crocodile feeds, an animal farm, playground and restaurant, there’s something for everyone at Crocworld. Entry costs R90 for adults and R60 for children. Address: Old Main Road in Scottburgh. Call 039 976 1103.

GAUTENG

Honeydew Mazes

These giant mazes take 90 minutes to solve, with plenty of challenges to overcome along the route. There’s free ice cream for those who complete the maze. Entry costs R150 for adults and R100 for children. Address: 82 Boland Road, Zandspruit 191-Iq, Johannesburg. Call 073 795 2174.

Sterkfontein Caves

Sterkfontein is a set of limestone caves in Gauteng, about 40km north-west of Johannesburg. Famous for their fossil finds, this is the site where Australopithecus africanus fossils were unearthed. You can venture through the caves and end the day with a meal at the Sterkfontein restaurant. Entry costs R100 for visitors over 6 years. Address: Kromdraai Road, Johannesburg. Call 014 577 9000.

WESTERN CAPE

Canal and harbour cruises

Cruise the serene waters between the V&A and the Cape Town Convention Centre. With on-board commentary in 15 languages, as well as a special audio channel for kids, the whole family can learn the secrets of the canals through stories that will keep you hooked as you pass key attractions. Entry costs R49 for adults and R30 for children. Located at V&A Waterfront behind the One & Only Hotel. Visit www.citysightseeing.co.za

Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome

If gazing up at the night sky enchants you, a visit to the planetarium is a must. The world-class facility brings digital technology to Cape Town, creating a space where art, science and entertainment meet. The Planetarium and Digital Dome present three shows from Tuesdays to Sundays. Entry is R60 for adults and R30 for children. Address: 25 Queen Victoria Street, Cape Town. Call 021 481 3900.

WHERE TO EAT

◆ Tobago’s Restaurant Bar & Terrace at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront in Cape Town has unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean, a laid-back vibe and delicious food. Call 021 441 3000.

◆ The Saddle Inn at The Durban Shongweni Club offers beautiful views of horses galloping nearby and plenty of space. The menu includes pizza, pasta and indulgent milkshakes. Call 031 768 1251.

◆ Lexi’s Healthy Eatery has restaurants in Sandton, Modderfontein, Rosebank, Hazelwood and Sea Point. Visit www.lexiseatery.com