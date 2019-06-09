To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban is a destination that celebrates cuisine, culture and history. Here are some must visit spots:

Culture

The Luthuli Museum celebrates the struggle hero's life. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency/ANA





PheZulu Safari Park: Nestled in the Valley of a Thousand Hills is Phezulu Safari Park. Phezulu Village offers insight into the Gasa clan, who share their beliefs, rituals and Zulu culture with travellers. Guests will enjoy a Zulu dancing show where they will learn a few dance moves.There are four shows daily, starting from 10 am. Phezulu makes for a splendid daycation outing as it also offers game drives, a snake and reptile park, segway tours and a restaurant. Located at 190 Old Main Road, Botha's Hill. Call 031 777 1205.

The Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple: The Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple, known by Durbanites as the Hare Krishna Temple, is located in Chatsworth, south of Durban.The attraction, which was designed and built in the 1980s, is famed for its mix of contemporary and modern architecture. Their onsite restaurant, Govindas, is the perfect spot to enjoy a budget-friendly meal. Located at 50 Bhaktivedanta Swami Circle in Chatsworth. Call 031 403 3328.

Luthuli Museum: Luthuli Museum is a national cultural institution that preserves the philosophies and legacy of the late Chief Albert Luthuli. There is a life-size wax sculpture of Luthuli at his desk where visitors can snap selfies. Located at 3233 Nokukhanya Luthuli Street, Groutville. Call 032 559 6822.

Kwa Muhle Museum: The property that houses the Kwa Muhle Museum was once the headquarters of the City’s Native Administration Department and the centre of Durban’s harsh system of labour control. The museum reflects the Durban’s history with exhibits and photography. Located 130 Bram Fischer Rd, Durban Central. Call 031 311 2237.

Food





Indulge in a bunny chow: Bunny chow is a South African fast food dish consisting of a hollowed-out loaf of white bread filled with curry. From melt in your mouth potatoes to tender morsels of meat, there’s nothing more authentically Durban than indulging into a gravy-soaked bunny chow. Popular spots include Jeera Restaurant, Cane Cutters in Glenwood and Hollywood Bunny Bar in Springfield.

Shisanyama: Durban is renowned for its shisanyama spots. Shisanyama or braaied meat comes with a range of sides, including pap, chakalaka and other salads. Most shisanyama spots offer live music and other entertainment options for travellers.

Max’s Lifestyle: Located at 328 Mbe Rd, Umlazi. Call 031 906 1393.

Under the Moon: Under The Moon Exclusive Lounge: Located at 53358 Curnick Ndlovu Highway Inanda. Call 082 888 3444.

Eyadini Lounge: Located at 3 Peace Rd, Umlazi. Call 031 906 1395.

Craft beer experience at S43, Station Drive: Co-owned by Sean Roberts and his partner Paul Tenhoornboer, S43 offers a fun and interactive brewery tour and tasting. S43 has a delicious tapas menu. Call 031 303 2747 or visit www.station43.co.za

Sundowners at the Lighthouse Bar, Oyster Box: The Lighthouse Bar at The Oyster Box is the ideal place to watch the sunset with the Umhlanga lighthouse in the distance. Located at 2 Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga Rocks. Call 031 514 5000.

eKasi experience

From Matata mountain, travellers get a stunning view of Inanda Dam in Inanda.Picture: Gcina Ndwalane





Inanda Heritage Route: The Inanda Heritage Route pays homage to South African struggle heroes. Start at the Mahatma Gandhi Settlement. Founded in 1904, the tour highlight the life of Gandhi and his wife, Kasturba. Then, proceed to the Ohlange Institute, the place where the ANC’s first president John Dube founded the movement in the early 1900s. It was also the place where Nelson Mandela cast his first democratic vote. Mahatma Gandhi Settlement is located at 120518 St, Bhambayi, Inanda. Call 063 163 7977. Ohlange Insitute is located at 1 109524 St, Langalibalele, Inanda. Call 031 322 2857.

Umlazi: Immerse yourself in an authentic township experience by planning a tour in Umlazi, the home of famous restaurant Max’s Lifestyle. Visitors will learn about the Zulu traditions when they spend a day with locals and sample traditional cuisine. Call 031 826 1936.

Chatsworth: The Indian Township of Chatsworth is known for their temples, small Indian restaurants and the famous Bangladesh Market. It is also home to the largest Hanuman statue in Africa.



Bucket list spots

The Big Rush at Moses Mabhida. Picture: Supplied.

Jump the Big Rush at Moses Mabhida: Recognised by Guinness Book of World Records as the world's tallest swing and the world's only stadium swing, the Big Rush is a must for any adventure seeker. The jump provides a 360-degree view of Durban and the Indian Ocean. Call 031 312 9435.

Victoria Street Market: The Victoria Street Market is Durban’s oldest markets and celebrates African and Indian cultures. It currently has around 200 vendors and stall holders. Stock up on anything from African artwork, Indian spices, traditional clothes and bags. Call 031 306 4021.

Ushaka Marine World: Ushaka Marine World: Ushaka Marine World is undoubtedly one of the most popular family activities in Durban. Parents can sit under umbrellas while their children splash at Wet ‘n Wild and Sea World. Other activities include snorkelling and shark cage diving. Call 031 328 8000.

Valley of a Thousand Hills: This valley between Pietermaritzburg and Durban is where Umgeni River meets the Msunduzi River in the valley. There are many craft and food shops in the area. Call 1000 Hills Tourism Information Office on 031 322 2854.







