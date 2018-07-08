Tourism KwaZulu-Natal partnered with Air Namibia and SA Express to host media and trade from Botswana and Namibia for the Vodacom Durban July. Guests at Luthuli Museum. All pictures: Motswari Mofokeng.

What do you get when you pack 8 tour operators and airline personnel in a taxi? Definitely, one epic trip across KwaZulu-Natal.

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal partnered with Air Namibia and SA Express to host media and trade from Botswana and Namibia for the Vodacom Durban July this past week.

The group of 8 people arrived last Sunday and was eager to see the places that KwaZulu-Natal had to offer its tourists.

From the South Coast, North Coast, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands to safari in Pietermaritzburg, the guests said they had new found appreciation for KwaZulu-Natal.

King Shaka's grave.

King Shaka's visitor's centre.





During the North Coast leg of the tour, they heard about Albert Luthuli's influence on South Africa's freedom, King Shaka's bravery and took in the gorgeous views of the Indian Ocean.

"I love this place. It's so beautiful," said Marchel Theron, a radio presenter from Namibia, on our way to the Luthuli Museum.

"Namibia is filled with large stretches of deserted land, but here, we get to see cattle and tiny houses as we drive along. This makes the road trip so much more pleasant," she said.

Thulani Thusi shares the story of the freedom fighter at Luthuli Museum.





Theron last visited South Africa in 2010.

At Luthuli Museum, host Thulani Thusi shared the story of the freedom fighter.

Everyone was in awe when they did a walk through to his old house, which now holds momentos, newspaper clippings, awards and a life size statue of him.

The same expression was met when a 10 minute video was played about Shaka's life at the King Shaka's Visitors Centre.

During lunch at a opulent shisanyama spot called Ten 11 braai house and lounge, the guests tucked into a feast of tripe, sheep's head and a selection of freshly sizzled meat.

A shisanyama spot called Ten 11 braai house and lounge.





It seems like South African food was really similar to what they cooked back at home.

The one thing they all were looking forward to was an authentic Durban curry and some planned to take some time off their busy schedules for a beach day.

Anita April, a travel agent for Rennie’s Travel in Windhoek, said she would definitely be back to KwaZulu-Natal.

“I have been to Cape Town and absolutely loved it. I love KwaZulu-Natal for its greenery and heritage sights,” she said.



