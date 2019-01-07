Flag Animal Flag is one of the country's most popular farm experiences, and the animals are quite friendly. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

If you ever find yourself in KwaZulu-Natal, then pay a visit to the Flag Animal Farm in Northern KwaZulu-Natal. Situated on Sheffield Beach Road, this popular farm experience caters for all ages. The farm was purchased over 16 years and has become one of the country’s best animal farms.

There are shows to keep you entertained the entire day. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

The farm offers reptile interactions. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Home to over 1000 animals, birds, reptiles, wolves and alpacas, this Ballito gem has almost 80 percent of rescued animals. According to its website, around 13 500 lives have changed since its inception. Perfect for a day trip, visitors will have lots to see and do. There are daily shows, including reptile interactions, milking show and cartoon character appearances.

Some animals are always ready to take a photograph. Picture: Clinton Moodley. There are plenty to see and do. Picture: Clinton Moodley. Are these horses or unicorns? Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Pony, horse, train and tractor rides are some of the popular activities on the farm, while the two indoor play centres and jumping castle comes a close second. Make sure you see the alligators, alpacas and foxes. If adventure is your kind of thing, why not try the new bike track? Or relax at the cafe? Entrance fee is R48. Call 063 018 1518.



