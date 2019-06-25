Welcome to your Durban food guide. The guide looks at some popular restaurants and a few hidden gems that will leave you coming back for more. While all of these places offer delicious food, they are also filled with history, some dating back to the 1800s. Without further ado, here are some places to add to your Durban food tour. Khuraka, Durban North

Khuraka restaurant, at the Endless Horizons Boutique Hotel, offers guests an immersive experience. Khuraka, which means forage in Hindi, uses fine-dining dishes to showcase the province’s rich history and culture through food. The menu is a fusion of Indian, African and British flavours. Khuraka draws on the heritage of the KwaZulu-Natal settlements in the mid-1800s, drawing inspiration from the early Indian fishing communities and the battles between Zulu leaders on the banks of the Tugela River. The menu is seasonal. Located at 108 Umhlanga Rocks Drive. Call 0315640360

Durban Holocaust and Genocide Centre, North Beach

The Circle Café, at the Durban Holocaust and Genocide Centre, has a rich history. The site was once a club for the Jewish community. It was founded by a couple in 1919 and once served as a small canteen for soldiers during World War II. The Circle Café was established to support the Durban Holocaust and Genocide Centre and is open to all visitors. After a museum tour, guests can enjoy the fresh air and soothing sound of the water fountain while they tuck in to the freshly made treats. Try their fried fish, salmon bagels, potato latkes or their famous cheesecake.There is also a gift shop at the café. Located on 44 KE Masinga Road. Call 0313681766.

Sandbar, Umdloti

The Sandbar is where you go if you want a good view of the beach. It is the perfect sundowner spot that merges good food with a range of delicious cocktails and craft drink options. The restaurant is known for its sushi and seafood meals. Try their seared tuna with wasabi mash or their seafood platter for two, with red snapper, prawns and mussels. They also have an expansive cocktail menu. Try the Scorpion Caipirinha or Sexy Umdloti Beach. Located at 32 North Beach Road, Umdloti. Call 0315682140.

Britannia Hotel, Stamford Hill

No trip to Durban is complete without a visit to Britannia Hotel and Capsicum Restaurant, which serves some of the best authentic Indian food. The hotel was built in 1879 and is one of Durban’s most-loved places.The restaurant is known for its mutton bunny, grilled prawns and crab curry cooked Durban-style. Located at 1299 Umgeni Road. Call 0313032266.

Cargo Hold, Ushaka Marine World

The Cargo Hold restaurant offers a unique dining experience. Nestled in the stern of the Phantom Ship, with superb views of the shark tank, the restaurant has been in business for 15 years and offers an exciting à la carte menu. A popular dish is the admiral seafood platter which can feed two people. It consists of langoustine, crayfish, prawns, calamari, line fish and mussels. This month the restaurant will be introducing a new menu and also bringing back classics. Located at uShaka Marine, 1 Bell Street. Call: 0313288065

Ku D’ Ta, Durban Central

Ku D’ Ta is a 1980s music and lifestyle venue. Durban’s most-talked about venue to chill, Ku D’ Ta offers a 250-seater restaurant opened all week serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Their passion is 1980s live-jazz tunes, good wholesome food and wine and a wide selection of beverages and cocktails. Located at Wilson’s Wharf, IL 4-18 Boatmans Road. Call: 0313011650.

Under The Moon Exclusive Lounge, Inanda

Under The Moon Exclusive Lounge is a shisanyama spot in Inanda township that offers an all-inclusive experience with its superb African cuisine, including a unique shisa nyama and bar. Located at 53358 Curnick Ndlovu Highway. Call: 0828883444.