Preparations underway to transform Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC into exhibitors playground for Africa Travel Indaba

As the tourism industry looks forward to Africa Travel Indaba (ATI), Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) has revealed that preparations are currently underway to transform the venue into an exhibitors’ playground. The event is set to take place from the 9th to 11th of May 2023, with a Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONDay) on Monday, 8th May, in Durban.

According to the ICC, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than last year’s show, with a packed programme of events. “Venues and designated areas are being prepared for the myriad of activities lined up for the show, such as thought-leadership sessions, networking events, speed marketing sessions, and exhibition space for the hundreds of exhibitors showcasing their products and services. Numerous catered events such as cocktail events and breakfasts are also scheduled,” said the ICC. The venue’s management also said that both indoor and outdoor areas are to be converted into public catering areas where delegates can enjoy refreshments and network with other visitors and that there is also a large media zone to host a significant number of local and international media present at the show.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Durban ICC, Lindiwe Rakharebe, the last two years have been incredibly challenging in the business events industry. However, they’re pleased that they have been able to successfully bounce back and resume operations in a safe and responsible manner. “We are proud to say that the Durban ICC is open for business, and we are committed to providing a safe, world-class venue for events of all sizes and types. We look forward to strengthening our ties with other members of this vibrant and dynamic industry and providing the platform to create a brighter future for tourism in Africa,” she said. She said that they’re confident this event will help to showcase the best of African tourism to the world, and that it will provide valuable opportunities for businesses and organisations to grow and thrive.