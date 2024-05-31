Radisson Blu Hotel Umhlanga celebrates two years of excellence

The Radisson Blu Hotel Umhlanga will be commemorating their second anniversary, marking two years of exceptional hospitality, innovation and an unwavering dedication to guest satisfaction. Since its inception, the hotel has swiftly ascended to the pinnacle of Durban's hospitality landscape, emerging as a beacon of luxury and sophistication in under two years.

The hotel which is nestled in the heart of Umhlanga entices travellers with its contemporary design, lavish amenities, and sweeping vistas of the Indian Ocean. Themba Mpofu General Manager Radisson Blu Hotel Umhlanga while reflecting on the remarkable journey of the hotel said: "It's a privilege to be part of the Radisson Blu family and witness the extraordinary growth of our hotel in such a short span.“ “Our success is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, whose commitment to excellence knows no bounds."

In the two years that it has been running, the hotel has solidified its position among Durban's premier hospitality destinations, earning acclaim for its unmatched service, world-class facilities, and innovative guest experiences. According to Mpofu, from the moment guests step into the lobby, they are immersed in an atmosphere of sophistication and warmth, where every detail is meticulously curated to exceed expectations. Guests can indulge in a culinary journey at FireLake Restaurant or enjoy the hotel's acclaimed dining venue which offers a fusion of bold flavours.

People can also host a memorable events in the state-of-the-art meeting venues where travellers and corporate guests are treated to a symphony of luxury and comfort. With 206 modern accommodation rooms, each designed for ultimate comfort and relaxation, and state of-the-art meeting venues equipped with cutting-edge technology Fara Hamid, Marketing Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel Umhlanga shares her perspective on the hotel's journey,

Hamid said that in the last seven months, I have had the privilege of learning and growing alongside this remarkable property and its exceptional employees. “The dynamic environment and unwavering commitment to excellence have enriched my professional journey beyond measure,” Hamd said. “I am honoured to be part of the Radisson Blu Hotel Umhlanga family and eagerly anticipate many more years of success and innovation.”

Behind the scenes, the journey to establish the Radisson Blu Hotel Umhlanga as a premier hospitality destination was challenging for its core team. However, their tireless dedication, resilience, and unwavering belief in the hotel's vision have proven that every obstacle was worth overcoming. The hotel takes pride in its recent accolades, having been honoured with awards for Best Accommodation and Best Meeting and Events Space for 2023 by Durban Tourism.