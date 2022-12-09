SA’s first indoor sky park opens at Wild Coast Sun

The Wild Coast Sun Resort has always been one of KZN’s finest offerings. With its year-round temperate weather, unspoilt beaches, golf course, casino and water park, the Port Edward holiday destination will leave the whole family entertained, relaxed and rejuvenated.

Although packed with facilities, the four-star resort recently built the country’s first indoor sky park which is now open just in time for the festive season. The structure is 18-metres high, has 21 rope obstacles on a sky trail and a built-in zip-line sky rail. Wild Coast Sun Resort’s indoor sky park. Picture: Supplied Peter Tshidi, Wild Coast Sun GM, said the pandemic is a distant memory, as the resort is seeing a better demand than 2019’s same peak period.

“We are always looking at new and exciting ways to thrill our guests, and this means refreshing dining options as well as making sure we provide great entertainment, both indoors and outdoors. “Wild Coast Sun was already fully booked by October for the festive season, with a maximum capacity from December 16 to mid-January 2023, showing that you need to book early if you don’t want to miss out,” said Tshidi. The Magic Company, which operates the bowling alley, arcade games and kiddie rides, has invested R6.4 million in South Africa’s first indoor sky park facility – ideal to boost adrenalin levels and tire out busy kids, aged from age seven to 70.

Kim Sismey, Magic Company regional manager said the newly opened sky park offers world class safety features that prevent patrons unhooking themselves during participation. “Up to 30 people can use the structure at a time. In addition, the company has added 45 additional games in the area under the sky park,” said Sismey. The game room isn’t the only thing that received a make-over for the festive season.

The Wild Coast Sun’s popular breakfast and private function restaurant, Chico’s, has had a R5.5 million make-over, with the beautiful new dining floor and bathroom area in shades of the ocean it overlooks. The resort has also added two new franchised restaurants this year, Barcelos, and Maltos, a Mediterranean restaurant, which also offers a cocktail bar, and a choice of two dining options, from casual to a more stylish, upmarket dining area. Barcelos eatery has been added to the Wild Coast Sun Resort. Picture: Supplied Mediterranean restaurant, Maltos has been added to the list of restaurants at the Wild Coast Sun Restort. Picture: Instagram The Mangwanani Spa upgrade has been scheduled for 2023.