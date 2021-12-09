School holiday activities to try in Durban
If you want to spoil your children on a day out, there are plenty of activities to try this summer holiday. Here are some suggestions for those in Durban:
For adventure seekers
Nestled in a lush green valley alongside the N3 freeway in Durban, Giba Gorge is ideal for active families. Enjoy three hiking trails – 5km, 8km and 11km. There are also trail and mountain bike routes available. Once you've worked up an appetite, enjoy the on-site restaurant or have a picnic on the lawn. The Mountain Bike and Adventure Park in Pinetown is open daily from 7am to 5pm. Located at 110 Stockville Road in Pinetown. Call 031 769 1419.
For beach lovers
Thompson's Bay, on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, is among the best beaches in the province. Most travellers head here early to watch the sunrise and pack a picnic breakfast. Others enjoy spending time at the pool or ocean or capturing Instaworthy images at the Hole in the Wall. The views are out of this world. Located at 9 Rock Lane at Shaka's Rock on the Dolphin Coast.
For animal lovers
If you or your kids love animals, head to Flag Animal Farm in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The Durban attraction is dubbed one of the best animal farm experiences. Home to more than 1000 animals, birds, reptiles, wolves and alpacas, the Ballito attraction offers daily shows, including reptile interactions, a milking show and wolf interaction. There are also outdoor areas for kids to play. Visit www.flaganimalfarm.co.za/
For foodies
The Circle Café, at the Durban Holocaust and Genocide Centre, has a rich history and is the ideal pit stop after a day of exploring. The site was once a club for the Jewish community and was founded by a couple in 1919. The eatery overlooks a quaint garden. Its bagels and cheesecakes are popular options.
Once you satisfy your belly, head for a museum tour and stop by the gift shop for a keepsake. Located on 44 KE Masinga Road. Call 031 368 1766.