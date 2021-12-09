School holiday activities to try in Durban

If you want to spoil your children on a day out, there are plenty of activities to try this summer holiday. Here are some suggestions for those in Durban:

Nestled in a lush green valley alongside the N3 freeway in Durban, Giba Gorge is ideal for active families. Enjoy three hiking trails – 5km, 8km and 11km. There are also trail and mountain bike routes available. Once you've worked up an appetite, enjoy the on-site restaurant or have a picnic on the lawn. The Mountain Bike and Adventure Park in Pinetown is open daily from 7am to 5pm. Located at 110 Stockville Road in Pinetown. Call 031 769 1419.

For beach lovers

Thompson's Bay, on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, is among the best beaches in the province. Most travellers head here early to watch the sunrise and pack a picnic breakfast. Others enjoy spending time at the pool or ocean or capturing Instaworthy images at the Hole in the Wall. The views are out of this world. Located at 9 Rock Lane at Shaka's Rock on the Dolphin Coast.