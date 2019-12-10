Dolphins by Starlight at Ushaka Marine World takes place every year. Picture Leon Lestrade/ANA

It is that time of the year, the time when parents have to contemplate ways to make their children’s school holidays a memorable one. Whether you are travelling to Durban or a local hoping to explore a bit, here are 3 outdoor activities to do in the city this month: Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights

Now in its third year, the Durban Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights has become a must-do on the city’s festive season calendar. The gardens are festooned with millions of lights. There will be nightly entertainment, children’s holiday activities, charity activations, new displays, a food garden and a longer trail. The festive market and food garden, situated near the lake, will be a new experience and it will offer visitors the chance to do last-minute gift shopping. It will be held from December 12 to 30, excluding Christmas Day. Tickets are available at www.webtickets.co.za or Pick ‘n Pay.

Dolphins by Starlight

The uShaka Marine World dolphin stadium will be filled with a special Christmas spirit and a message that encapsulates hope, faith, the value of family and friends, joy, peace, kindness, forgiveness and love. This year’s show will have a home-grown feel, paying homage to our heritage and country, its people and song. Experience traditional Christmas songs, reworked with local flavour, performed by local artists and choirs, while uShaka’s dolphin family performs the aquatic acrobatics. It will be held from December 13 to 15. Tickets are available at Computicket. For information, call 031 328 8000.

Crocworld Conservation Centre

Crocworld Conservation Centre, located in Scottburgh, will give visitors of all ages the chance to enjoy a range of informative animal demonstrations, nature walks and even a not-to-be-missed reptile birthday party during the holiday programme. The programme runs from December 5 to January 14. Expect daily crocodile feedings at 11 am and 3 pm, a snake demonstration featuring a selection of the centre’s inhabitants at 10.15 am, and a vulture feeding every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 2 pm. There will also be a fun snake and crocodile interaction session at 1.30 pm daily. Henry the Nile crocodile 119th birthday on Monday, December 16 is a must-see. Henry, a 5-metre-long, 500kg croc, arrived at the centre in 1985 as a mature 85-year-old and has more than 10 000 offspring. Henry is believed to be the oldest known Nile crocodile in captivity. Call 039 976 1103.