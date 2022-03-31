Seg-your-way around the Wild Coast Sun

Sun International’s only beachfront resort, Wild Coast Sun, which has been a family holiday destination for more than 40 years, has a variety of activities for you to choose from. Walking around the resort is a thing of the past as one of the exciting activities includes popular Segway tours that take you exploring around the resort on a one-person electric vehicle with two wheels and a handlebar that is designed to self-balance.

Segway tours is something the whole family can do together – all you need is a little co-ordination and practice, and you will be on your way. For those who have zero experience or are a little unsure of their Segway skills, an experienced tour guide will be on hand to provide a lesson before you set off. So you have nothing to worry about. Once you get the hang of it, winding through the resort, you are able to make pit stops to take in sights, or a troop of curious monkeys in your path, or a golfer teeing off. There’s more to do if Segway is not your forte. There’s more to do if Segway is not your forte. You can opt for the botanic forest tour that takes you down to the Riverside Aqua Sports Beach Bar on the banks of Mtamvuna River, or the golf tour that takes you around the 18-hole championship golf course, with beautiful greenery and spectacular sea views of the Indian Ocean.

Now that local tourism is on the rise again, it is time to do your bit to support tour operators and others in the tourism industry whose livelihoods were heavily impacted during the pandemic. Tour details Segway Gliding Tours is situated at the Wild Waves Water Park. For bookings, 24 hours in advance, contact 083 456 8507 or [email protected]

Tours are weather dependent. Cost varies between R250 and R550, depending on the length of the tour, starting at 30 minutes to an hour, or R150 for five laps for the children’s obstacle course. Children as young as 4 can Segway, height dependent.

