Shisa Nyama at Beverly Hills: Elegant twist to a time-honoured tradition









A South African shisa nyama or braai is a beloved national pastime that centres on community. Picture: Supplied Combining style, class, taste and ubuntu, Durban’s Beverly Hills hotel has added an elegant twist to the traditional shisa nyama experience. The popular luxury hotel, located in Umhlanga’s prime position, is celebrating Durban’s rich traditions by adding a classy spin on the time-honoured tradition. The quintessential South African experience has become so popular among locals and international tourists, that it is now recognised as a “top seller” among guests. “Eating shisa nyama is an experience like no other; a vibrant occasion where the aromas, sizzles and banter is one of celebration. At the Beverly Hills, we do it differently. It’s the quality of food, presentation and setting that make it the ultimate dining experience,” said John Aritho, general manager, Beverly Hills hotel. A South African shisa nyama or braai is a beloved national pastime that centres on community.

If you’re yearning for grilled fare, the delicious shisa nyama-style platters for two or four people, served at Elements Bar & Café, overlooking unsurpassed ocean views, boasts locally sourced Karoo lamb, seasoned with Beverly Hills signature in-house dry rub and char grilled to the guests preference.

For the beef brisket, the culinary team opted to roll the deboned cut of brisket and thereafter slow cook the beef with roasted root veggies, beef stock and the restaurants signature in-house rub for just over three hours. The brisket is then sliced and finished on the grill just before serving.

The approach to the chicken wings is simplicity with a depth of flavour. The winglets are lightly seasoned with the in-house rub, before undergoing a quick roast in the oven. A few moments prior to serving, the winglets meet the grill and is thereafter tossed in smokey barbeque sauce.

“These platters are rustically brought together on a wooden serving board consisting of char-grilled Karoo lamb chops, slow cooked beef brisket and smokey chicken winglets all accompanied with our twist on traditional chakalaka and soft pap,” added Aritho.

To book your luxury shisa nyama experience at the Beverly Hills Elements Bar and Café contact: Sam on [email protected] or 0315612211.