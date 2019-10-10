Combining style, class, taste and ubuntu, Durban’s Beverly Hills hotel has added an elegant twist to the traditional shisa nyama experience.
The popular luxury hotel, located in Umhlanga’s prime position, is celebrating Durban’s rich traditions by adding a classy spin on the time-honoured tradition.
The quintessential South African experience has become so popular among locals and international tourists, that it is now recognised as a “top seller” among guests.
“Eating shisa nyama is an experience like no other; a vibrant occasion where the aromas, sizzles and banter is one of celebration. At the Beverly Hills, we do it differently. It’s the quality of food, presentation and setting that make it the ultimate dining experience,” said John Aritho, general manager, Beverly Hills hotel.
A South African shisa nyama or braai is a beloved national pastime that centres on community.