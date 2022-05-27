‘Something fishy’: KZN South Coast’s must-try fish eateries

Apart from the negative things that have been happening in KZN, with the floods and all, there are some positive things to look forward to. And, what better way to lighten the mood than to eat some good seafood.

Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism, states: ‘’There is such a wonderful cultural fusion along the KZN South Coast that results in a wide variety of delicious food offerings.” “While visitors enjoy a taste of the local seafood flavours, they can take in the stunning ocean views and even catch sight of the Sardine Run or annual whale migration that takes place in these cooler months. Now is the time to take that well-deserved seaside break and enjoy the many fish eateries along the KZN South Coast,” says Mangcu.

Below is a list of the top fish eateries in KZN for you and your loved ones to feast on. 1. C- Bali Restaurant, St Micheal’s Beach While taking in the ocean views and enjoying the relaxed beachside venue, visitors can try some of the freshest seafood or the restaurant’s speciality sushi made by their award-winning sushi chef.

And if you’re in the mood for a vibrant, tasty drink, you can wash it down with a delicious cocktail. C-Bali’s craft gin bar has the largest selection of craft spirits on the KZN South Coast. 2. Mariners Seafood Restaurant & Shipwreck Pub For some of the region’s best seafood, it’s worth stopping at the iconic Mariners Seafood Restaurant & Shipwreck Pub. This vibrant eatery has a seafood feast with a menu boasting king prawns, langoustines and the Trawlerman’s Seafood Platter for those with an appetite!

3. The Lobster Pot, Ramsgate The ‘seafood specialists’ for the past five decades, The Lobster Pot has a reputation for providing quality food at affordable prices. We’re talking prawns, calamari, linefish and a lovely ‘Guppy Men’. 4. Crayfish Inn, Ramsgate

Crayfish Inn is for those who prefer to enjoy the ‘bounty of the ocean without the fuss’. They offer a variety of seafood options. However, the star of the show is their Speciality Seafood Platter, which is loaded with mussels, prawns, linefish, and crayfish served with a peri-peri sauce and a salad. 5. Fish on the River, Port Shepstone As they say, ‘It’s not just our fish that’s fresher, but our batter that’s better!’ Fish on the River is an unforgettable seafood experience with quality food at great prices. Located on the banks of the Umzimkulu River, diners will enjoy a welcoming ambiance and wonderful views.