South Coast awarded the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in KZN, just in time for festive season

The Wildlife and Environmental Society of South Africa (WESSA) has announced that the KZN South Coast has retained its position of having the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the province. The region welcomes one new beach earning full Blue Flag status, and one a special certificate for consecutive years in the programme.

Of the 48 beaches announced in the Blue Flag Programme, 7 are found on the KZN South Coast, with a further 5 retaining Blue Flag Pilot status, underscoring the region’s commitment to international water standards. One KZN South Coast beach, Trafalgar, earned a certificate for 15 consecutive years in the programme in 2024, while Marina Beach celebrates 21 consecutive years in the Blue Flag programme. The KZN South Coast also has 5 beaches in the Blue Flag Pilot programme, indicating continued commitment to conservation, health, and safety.

These are the KZN South Coast Blue Flag beaches for 2024/2025 1. Marina Beach – Ray Nkonyeni Municipality 2. Trafalgar Beach – Ray Nkonyeni Municipality 3. Southport Beach – Ray Nkonyeni Municipality

4. Umzumbe Beach – Ray Nkonyeni Municipality 5. Ramsgate Beach – Ray Nkonyeni Municipality 6. Hibberdene Beach – Ray Nkonyeni Municipality

7. Pennington Beach – Umdoni Municipality The KZN South Coast Blue Flag Pilot Beaches 2024/2025 1. Rocky Bay Beach – Umdoni Municipality 2. Preston Beach – Umdoni Municipality

3. Umthwalume Beach – Umdoni Municipality 4. Scottburgh Beach – Umdoni Municipality 5. St Michael’s Beach – Ray Nkonyeni Municipality

The announcement, made by WESSA at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, was well received by South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) as it reinforces the region as a top seaside destination. CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise, Dr Vusumuzi Sibiya said; “This is a testament to how seriously we view the quality of our beaches which are one of the region’s biggest tourism attractions and a significant contributor to the local tourism economy. “Alongside the work being done by municipalities, we must applaud initiatives such as ”“Tidy Towns and ”Keep Scottburgh Beautiful,“ which have bolstered beach cleanliness and safety”.

Beaches that have achieved the international certification of Blue Flag have adhered to the Foundation for Environmental Education’s (FEE) strict standards of environmental management. These include water quality, safety, and public environmental education, all of which are assessed by a South African National Jury and a Blue Flag International Jury in Europe. In South Africa, WESSA has been locally managing this globally recognised eco-label in partnership since 2001.

“Today, we celebrate beaches, marinas, and tourism boat operators that have met the stringent requirements for Blue Flag and Green Coast status, as well as the passionate people behind these efforts,” said WESSA CEO Cindy-Lee Cloete at the announcement. Alongside the Blue Flag beaches, the KZN South Coast boasts the highest number of tidal pools in the province and two world-renowned dive sites, Aliwal Shoal and Protea Banks, two of the three Marine Protected Areas found in the region. Surfing, kiteboarding, stand-up paddling, fishing, and rock pool exploring are just some of the other seaside activities the region offers.