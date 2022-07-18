South Coast set to take off with launch of tourism and investment enterprise

The KZN South Coast hopes to get a boost following the launch of the South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE). The SCTIE aims set to attract investment and position the region as a prime tourism destination.

The launch was attended by representatives from Ugu District Municipality, government and private sector stakeholders. It also saw the unveiling of the newly created SCTIE logo. Phelisa Mangcu SCTIE CEO and John Irven chairperson for Port Shepstone & Hibberdene Tourism Area Committee. Pictures: Supplied The SCTIE is an amalgamation of Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT) and Ugu South Coast Development Agency (USCDA). The two entities have been merged to optimise service delivery, enhance efficiencies and cut costs. South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise chairperson, Dr Sipho Nzimande, said the KZN South Coast is a region of unlimited potential and opportunities. The formulation of the South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise as the official economic development arm will allow them to identify and unlock the full tourism and investment potential of this region.

South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) launch. The core functions of SCTIE include tourism growth and investment attraction. The entity will also operate as the local tourism authority representing tourism businesses in the region. SCTIE will position the South Coast as an accessible, year-round, leisure destination of choice in South Africa, with diverse nature and outdoor experiences on land and in water. It will be primed to be a premier beach destination and one with rich cultural and heritage offerings; a value-for-money, family destination; and a destination for small, intimate meetings and conferences.