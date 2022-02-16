Spa deals around the country that won’t break the bank

In search of rest and relaxation? These spa deals in Durban, Cape Town and Joburg are perfect for those on a budget, but they don’t skimp on quality or the experience. 6 Spa deals in Durban, Cape Town and Joburg:

Durban TreeSpa Where: Waterfall and Assagay

Vist: www.treespasa.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＫＡＹＬＥＥ ＷＩＴＴＳＴＯＣＫ ♡ (@kay_kayls) A half-hour drive from Durban, The TreeSpa at Fig Trees Farm in Waterfall and Willow Way in Assagay offers a calm and relaxing setting to unwind. Surrounded by trees, the spa takes the form of an elevated wooden house sheltered by the cooling shade of towering macadamia nut trees. The ultimate luxury is sitting outside on the deck in our lounging chairs, relaxing with friends or family or just taking time out alone while receiving your treatment and sipping a coffee or another treat from the Willow Way Manor menu. TreeSpa pedi with paint is R190. For gel, it’s R280. As for their massage packages, they currently have a special for couples that’s R570 for two for an hour.

The Oyster Box Spa Where: The Oyster Box Hotel, uMhlanga Visit: www.oysterboxhotel.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Oyster Box Hotel (@theoysterbox) When you think of peaceful and luxury spas in Durban, the Oyster Box Hotel spa comes to mind almost immediately. This is a famous spot in the area, located on Durban's seafront. The month-of-love deals are a little over the R1000 per person budget, but the spa does have other treatments on the menu that are within this range. Look into the bathing ceremonies if you're looking for romance. The R510 romantic bathing ceremony includes a candlelit bath with flowers scattered about and the spa's pure combination of aromatherapy bath oil. There's the scalp, neck, and shoulder massage or the back, neck, and shoulder massage if you like a more traditional service. Both are R700. Cape Town

Angsana Spa Where: The Vineyard Hotel, Newlands Visit: www.angsanaspa.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Vineyard Hotel and Spa (@thevineyardhotel) Stunning greenery, mountain views and a rippling river that runs right through it, The Vineyard Hotel is a gem hidden amongst the suburbs. The tranquil backdrop is the ideal setting to indulge in one of their treatments. They have a range of options on their menu, ranging from the“Quick Fix” massages that target specific areas of the body from R450 for 30 minutes to hour-long full-body massages aimed at ironing away stress and waking up the muscles for R700 per person. Stop by at the hotel restaurant for scones and tea to end things off on a sweet note. Spa at Spier

Where: Spier Hotel, Stellenbosch Visit: www.spier.co.za View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongi- Parenting & Lifestyle (@ndibambe) If you're looking for a sumptuous treatment in the Cape Winelands, the spa at Spier has a few options for you. A one-hour Elemental spa treatment that includes an aroma back, neck, and shoulder massage, as well as hot stone reflexology, costs less than R1 000 per person.

This will set you back R670 per person. The spa at Spier has also been providing an R275 per person spa lunch till the end of February for those who feel hungry. This is a two-course dinner that is high in nutrients and flavour. Joburg The View Spa

Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, Sandton Visit: www.radissonhotels.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View Boutique Hotel & Spa (@theviewboutiquehotel) Another fantastic Johannesburg destination is this spa. This spa, which is located on the 10th level, is the ideal retreat from the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg below. Cupid's Touch is a special for couples and loved ones.

This package includes a 30-minute back, neck, and shoulder massage as well as a 30-minute express facial for R780 per person. Other spa amenities, such as the steam room, are available to visitors. Group and corporate packages start at R580 per person at this spa. Aronia Where: Houghton Estate