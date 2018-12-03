Here is another way to see the beach...via a Segway gliding tour.

I love the beach as much as I love to travel. There's something about the ocean breeze and the smell of the sea that makes it a worthwhile experience. Summer means lazy days on the beach, catching a tan and the waves. Instead of a casual stroll on the promenade, why not take a Segway tour?

South African Tourism hosted a Durban tour this weekend and included a Segway tour as part of the experience.

One of the guides gives us a tutorial before our hour gliding tour. Picture: Clinton Moodley.



I must admit that I was a bit apprehensive about going on a Segway. The thought of falling in front of hundreds of beachgoers was enough for me to sit out on the experience. I am glad I didn't.

After a quick tutorial and lots of practice, our group was ready to hit the road. With our helmets on, we sceptically started the tour from Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Learning how to "Segway".

The hour-long tour, led by our tour guide Sean Forbes Harding, showed Durban in a new light. Along the route, we watched vervet monkeys ransack the bins, many couples sneaking kisses and families who shared food on green patches of lawn. Halfway into our journey, many of us, including myself, got into the hang of gliding through the promenade. Amid the selfie filled experience, we stopped for a break on the South Beach Pier.

Here you can watch the surfers in action or snap an Instagram-worthy shot of the stretch of beach. The tour is just R350 for an hour and fun for the entire family. For further information, visit www.segwayglidingtours.com



Here's how to plan your Durban beach experience:

Head to Moses Mabhida for a skycar experience: See Durban in a whole new light when you take the skycar at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Once up, you will get to take in 360º views of the city. Priced at R60. Call 031 582 8242.

Go on a gliding tour: Take an adventure as you explore the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium and Durban beachfront areas. Priced from R250pp. Call 078 458 0055 or email [email protected]

Taking the views of the Durban beachfront.

Have lunch at one of the beach restaurants on the strip: Fuel up with a meal at one of the beach restaurants. Whether it's a seafood feast, a smoothie or something meaty, the eateries have something for everyone.

Picture: Surf Riders Cafe.

Hit the beach: There is nothing greater than cooling down in the Indian Ocean. Just make sure you packed enough suntan.

Picture: Graeme Williams.

Watch the sunset: End the beach experience by watching the sunset. It is free.

Picture:Pexels.

* Clinton Moodley was hosted by South African Tourism.



