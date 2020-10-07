Sunset horse safaris, Big 5 and art, these KZN attractions have it all

Just a few hours away from Durban lies some top attractions worth the drive. Here is a list of fun and adventurous activities to do in Empangeni and surrounding areas: Where to see wildlife: Thula Thula Game Reserve For those who would like to visit South Africa’s famous Big Five, a visit to the Thula Thula Game Reserve in Empangeni might be worth your while. The reserve was established in 1911 and covers an impressive 4500 hectares of land. Known for its spectacular game drives, the reserve is home of Nana, the elephant who was made famous in the bestselling book, The Elephant Whisperer.

Where to adventure: Sunset horseback riding

Whether you’re a novice or an 'old hand' at horse riding, there are few places in the world you can ride in an area as unspoiled or beautiful as the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Bhangazi Horse Safaris offers relaxing beach rides at the Main Beach in St Lucia, with kilometres of clean white sand with the Indian Ocean rolling in alongside.

During the whale season, from June to November, you could expect to see Humpbacks breach from the warm Indian Oceans as they make their way to their breeding grounds in Mozambique.

From November to February, you may see tracks of turtles who have dug their nests on the warm sand along the beach.

Where to explore: Empangeni Art and Cultural History Museum

South Africa is a country filled with centuries of history, and a significant part of that history is rooted in the Zulu culture, which can be explored at the Empangeni Art and Cultural History Museum.

Erected in 1916 by local sugar farmers, the museum first served as the Old Town Hall, where locals held weddings, dances, concerts and other social gatherings.

On your visit, you’ll see extensive historical objects collected to preserve the history of the town, and works by renowned artists like Andrew Verster, Trevor Makob and Bonnie Ntshalintshali, the famed ceramicist known for her work at Ardmore Ceramics.

Where to stay: BON Hotel Empangeni

Staying in a convenient spot, close to all local activities is ideal. BON Hotel Empangeni is located in the heart of the town’s central business district, half-way between Durban and Swaziland and 15km from Richards Bay.

A mere five minutes’ drive from museums, restaurants and a casino, it’ll serve as a great home base for your exploration of a beautiful part of KwaZulu-Natal.