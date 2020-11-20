Take a thrill-seeking road trip to the KZN Midlands in under 24 hours

Durban - The KZN Midlands is one of KwaZulu-Natal's most popular road trip routes. Here's how to take a thrill-seeking road trip to the KZN Midlands in under 24 hours. 6 am: Depart Durban The recommended departure time from Durban should be 6 am if you want to make the most of the road trip. The drive takes an hour and a half drive to the KZN Midlands. 8am: Nelson Mandela Capture Site

Your first stop should be the Nelson Mandela Capture Site, the site where the former president was arrested by police on August 5, 1962. Once a small bricked area with a plaque, the site has transformed into an Instaworthy destination that houses the late freedom fighter’s rich history.

10am: Breakfast at Howick Falls

Pack a picnic basket with your favourite food to enjoy at the Howick Falls. Standing at 95m high, Howick Falls is one of the Midlands’ most popular natural sites, after the Drakensberg mountains. The breakfast will fuel you for the next leg of your journey.

12pm: Explore Nottingham Road

There's plenty to see at Nottingham Road, which boasts activities for both young and old. Travellers can go in search of a friendly ghost named Charlotte at The Nottingham Road Hotel, enjoy a spa treatment at Brookdale Health Hydro, or indulge in some chocolate at Chocolate Heaven.

2pm: Wine tasting at Highgate Wine Estate

If you are travelling with a group of friends or your partner, enjoy a wine tasting at Highgate Wine Estate. The family-run estate offers both wine and grappa tastings.

Wine tasting at Highgate Wine Estate. Picture: Clinton Moodley

A menu of light snacks is available if you want to indulge in a light lunch. Please note: if you are driving, ask your waiter for a non-alcoholic beverage.

5pm: Dinner at Bierfassl Restaurant and Pub

Before leaving the KZN Midlands, have lunch at Bierfassl Restaurant and Pub. The traditional and rustic Austrian pub offers hearty meals and home-baked bread. There are also craft beers if you are a fan. Favourite meal options include Eisbein, Tomahawk Steak and Viking Burgers.

* This article was written in association with Dunlop. Read more here.