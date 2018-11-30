The Lighthouse Bar, The Oyster Box Hotel, Umhlanga. Pic: Supplied

Durban certainly is South Africa’s playground all year long and the festive season is no exception. From beachfront restaurants to stylish revolving ones, the city has something for everyone. Durban also boasts some of the best cocktail lounges and bars. Whether you are looking to enjoy expensive champagne or just sip on a cocktail with some friends, Durban has it.

Here are some spots you must visit.

Elements Cafe, The Beverly Hills Hotel, Umhlanga

Contact: 031 561 2211

The Beverly Hills Hotel is a playground for the rich and famous. Royals call it home and so do some of Mzansi’s biggest stars. The Elements Cafe recently launched a new summer cocktail menu which was created by award-winning mixologist, Nicholas Crouse. How else would you like to enjoy your drink then by lounging around and enjoying views of the Indian Ocean.

The Charlatan, 198 Florida Road, Durban

Contact: 076 158 2455

Although this cocktail lounge has only been open for less than a year, it has become very popular with locals. The vibe is relaxed and on my visit, reminded me of bars and lounges in London. They put a unique twist on many cocktails.

The Lighthouse Bar, The Oyster Box Hotel, Umhlanga

Contact: 031 514 5000

Another favourite with the rich and famous, the Lighthouse Bar offers great food and drinks. It’s red and white decor is inviting and the views of the Indian Ocean are great.

The Chairman, 146 Mahatma Gandhi Road

Contact: 079 753 6313

Now this spot is where all the cool kids hang out. The Chairman often has live performances by well known artists and its setting close to Durban’s Point Waterfront makes it a great escape from the city while still being in the city.

The Elangeni Panorama Bar, 63 Snell Parade

Contact: 031 362 1300

Another seaside hot spot, the Panorama Bar has become a favourite over the past few years. Open to the public and set on the third floor of the Elangeni Hotel, the bar offers fantastic views of the promenade and excellent food.



