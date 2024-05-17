The best dog-friendly venues on the KZN South Coast

The KZN South Coast is the place of sunshine and ocean sunrises - and these are best enjoyed in the company of our four-legged friends! Fortunately, there is a wide selection of ‘pawfect’ pet-friendly accommodation options and restaurants to be explored in the Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom.

For many people, pets are part of the family and leaving them behind just isn’t an option! These are a few of the great spots on the KZN South Coast that welcome pets, making it the ultimate family destination. Ironwood Lodge, The relaxed atmosphere at the pet-friendly Ironwood Lodge offers stunning sea views over a beautiful garden. Guests can swim in the outdoor swimming pool, take dogs along hiking or fishing, or relax together in the garden where barbecue facilities are available.

The Doghouse & Craft Cafe, The Doghouse & Craft Café. Pennington This restaurant serves delicious meals and wood-fired pizzas with a fully-licenced taproom featuring Basset Brews, speciality gins & rums, fine wines and cocktails. Your dogs (on a leash) can accompany you to the pet-friendly beer garden alongside the children’s play area, or take your dog for a walk on the nature trails passing two bass dams through Yellowwood Private Nature Reserve. The Beach House, Take your dogs on a seaside adventure to this self-catering gem between Sea Park and Southport beaches featuring an upmarket 4-bedroom home and ocean views. The Beach House Southport offers comfort and convenience for the whole family - four-legged friends included. All pets must be friendly and house-trained.

Riverbend Chalets, Riverbend Chalets, Umtentweni There are 4 houses with securely fenced gardens and gated access to Riverbend Park, making it ideal for dogs. Take them on a walk along the many nature trails to the dam and riverside campsite. All of Riverbend, including the campsite, is pet-friendly. CBali Restaurant, This Asian fusion restaurant, cocktail and sushi bar overlooks the ocean and offers the finest craft beers and cocktails, oysters, sushi and decadent desserts - which can all be enjoyed with your pet by your side.

Oasis Caravan Park & Chalets, Just a short distance from the beach, the pet-friendly caravan park has excellent leisure facilities under large shady trees! Your pets will enjoy exploring all the natural wonders with the nearby Uvongo Beach one of the finest beaches with a footpath leading to Uvongo River Nature Reserve. Dumela Holiday Resort, This self-catering family resort invites guests to bring a small dog along for the adventure. Overlooking Margate Beach, the resort has a swimming pool, thatched pub, entertainment room, and playroom. BillsBest, BillsBest has over 30 seaside accommodation options in Ramsgate with the iconic Whaleback Cottage a pet-friendly option for small and large dogs. Your dogs will be kept safe in the large, fully enclosed garden and a gate which opens directly onto the pet-friendly beach path. It’s self-catering with all the essential home comforts.

The Waffle House, Established in 1957, the Waffle House not only welcomes pets, but it’s a historic KZN South Coast landmark, nestled in the tranquil sub-tropical edge of the Ramsgate Lagoon. Renowned for its waffles, visitors can also enjoy a leisurely walk with pets across the quaint wooden bridge to the beautiful Ramsgate Beach for a swim or a laze on the sand. Coral Tree Colony B&B, Coral Tree Colony B&B, Southbroom Enjoy the sub-tropical climate, lush surroundings, and unspoiled beaches from this ideal bed & breakfast with your four-legged friend. There are 6 luxury en-suite bedrooms with a swimming pool, WiFi, DStv, and delicious breakfasts served on the verandah.

The Merry Crab Beach Lodge, This is a charming, secure, self-catering holiday hideaway nestled within the lush Admiralty Reserve. From the lodge, you and your dog can walk along a shaded pathway that winds to the warm ocean, ideal for swimming, surfing, fishing, and relaxing. The lodge has pet-friendly accommodation dedicated to those who want to bring their pets for a seaside break! Ashton Manor Guest House, This pet-friendly, 5-bedroom home has sea views and a great outside entertainment area. Guests can enjoy a large swimming pool with a lovely garden and built-in braai, and ample activities to keep everyone entertained on holiday. [email protected]