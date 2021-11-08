The Capital Zimbali set to open for the festive season

Families and friends looking to relax and enjoy the eagerly awaited summer holidays will be delighted to hear that the stunning holiday destination The Capital Zimbali will be open for the 2021/2022 festive season from November 15, 2021. Located at the heart of the Zimbali Coastal Resort, the recently refurbished and renamed exclusive hotel appeals to guests seeking the idyll of the KwaZulu-Natal Dolphin Coast and the serene comfort of a truly remarkable and versatile hotel.

In an effort to satisfy every guest, The Capital Zimbali offers 154 luxury rooms, apartments, presidential suites and penthouses, as well as several luxury villas. All rooms and suites include a tea and coffee station, large flat-screen TV, uncapped high-speed wi-fi, and a desk for those who need to attend to office matters. Rooms all feature king-sized beds that can twin, and roller beds are available on request for younger children. However, many rooms can inter-lead with other rooms to meet families’ needs. Options include 91m² family suites, one-bedroomed apartments, two- and three-bedroomed villa suites, one- and two-bedroomed presidential suites, and a two-bedroomed penthouse.

The two-bedroomed penthouse offers a breathtaking retreat against the backdrop of sweeping ocean views. With its separate study, private bar, 10-seater dining room and indoor and outdoor lounges, the penthouse is a great retreat for guests seeking the ultimate in luxury. The hotel’s offerings include a private five-star championship golf course, a spa and beauty centre, multiple restaurants and bars and various other sporting facilities. There are various other golf courses nearby, too. Guests at The Capital Zimbali have access to the resort’s private beach.