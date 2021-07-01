These Durban gems are social distancing goals

In Durban and looking for social distancing friendly spots? Just 30 minutes south of Durban, in the heart of rural uMgababa area alongside the Mnini Dam, lies a few outdoor leisure activities hosted by Green Corridors and its partners. Activities on offer include fishing, canoeing, boating, hiking and birding. There's also trails, birding, mountain biking and hiking for travellers who want to explore without panicking about the pandemic.

If you want to stay over, there are accommodation choices for overnight and mini-break stays. The two tourism sites at Mnini are Thula's Adventures and Mnini Dam Tourist Resort. Thula's Adventures offer interesting guided walks and cycling tours around the area, including a visit to the local Sangoma. For bird-lovers, you can enjoy stunning birdwatching. For the more adventurous, there's canoeing and a spectacular walk up the Nsingizane River to a waterfall and pool, where, in hotter months, you can enjoy a swim. They also host pop-up camps with up to eight two-man tents, a communal catering area, either fully catered or self-catered, ablutions and security. Mnini offers picnics, boat launching, fishing, birding, and hiking.