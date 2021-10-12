These South African summer beach escapes are worth the splurge

Those yearning for a beach holiday with all the luxury amenities may have to secure their summer booking now. With a huge demand for beach properties in South Africa, travellers can fork out anything from R10 000 to R60 000 a night. Luxury travel expert Helen Untiedt said wealthy travellers don’t mind splurging on high-end beach properties in South Africa, some spending as much as R1 million on beach escapes.

She said some travellers book accommodation for up to a month. “South Africa is home to many beach properties, but most are booked months to a year in advance. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up with demand. People love the fact that they can stay in a modern and comfortable property with the beach right on their doorstep,” she said. Untiedt said travellers were quite specific in what they wanted in a beach property stay.

“Travellers who book this kind of accommodation want access to the beach, good beds, a fabulous kitchen with a big dining table, a pool and activities the family can enjoy indoors when it rains. Essentially, they want an incredible location with all the luxury comforts,” she explained. Untiedt said top beach property locations included Clifton and Plett in the Western Cape and Northern KwaZulu-Natal. Here are our top picks for beach properties:

Thonga Beach Lodge, KwaZulu-Natal View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thonga Beach Lodge (@thongabeachlodge) Dubbed one of South Africa’s most pristine wilderness beach lodge escapes, Thonga Beach Lodge is at iSimangaliso Wetland Park. The 24-bed property is a stone’s throw from the sea with a range of water experiences. If you visit between November to February, you can enjoy its bespoke turtle tracking experiences. Other experiences include snorkelling, kayaking, scuba diving, fishing, ocean safaris, guided walks and cultural tours.

For those who want pamper time, the spa features a range of treatments aimed to "de-stress and reawaken your senses”. Rates start from R3 540 a person sharing a night. Visit www.thongabeachlodge.co.za/ 42 Beachy Head Villa, Western Cape Picture: Perfect Hideaways. The Plettenberg Bay beach retreat, conveniently located between Beacon Island and Robberg, ticks all the boxes for the perfect beach holiday.

The lavish property sleeps 18 guests in eight bedrooms and boasts a string of amenities to keep guests entertained. These include a jacuzzi under milkwood trees, a 12-seater cinema, yoga deck, pool, in-house sauna and a rooftop garden. The pièce de résistance is the private access to the beach – the perfect location for lazy mornings suntanning or sundowners. 42 Beachy Head is tastefully decorated and boasts ocean views straight off of a postcard. Rates start from R39 000 a night.

Visit www.perfecthideaways.co.za/accommodation/42-beachy-head/ Beach Villa Wilderness, Garden Route View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beach Villa Wilderness (@beachvillawilderness) Beach Villa Wilderness luxury guest house is between George and Sedgefield in the Western Cape, along the Garden Route. The luxury accommodation boasts seven en-suite bedrooms fully equipped for rest and restoration.

Located just a few steps from Wilderness beach, this house sleeps 16 and can be rented exclusively or by room. The villa offers a fully inclusive bar area, pool, lounges, and is conveniently near to restaurants and shopping areas. The hosts can arrange in-house massage treatments, yoga training, and a personal chef for an additional fee. Guests who want to venture out can enjoy hikes at the Wilderness National Park, paragliding, wine tasting and fishing charters. Rates start at R26 000 a night on an exclusive-use basis, or R3 050 a room. Visit www.beachvillawilderness.co.za

Ballito Beach House Villa, KwaZulu-Natal Picture: YOLO Spaces Collection. Inspired by Balinese architecture and with views of the Indian Ocean, Ballito Beach House Villa sleeps 10 guests in five bedrooms. Part of the YOLO Spaces Collection, the self-catering villa in Salt Rock is ideal for guests who want to rest and enjoy dolphin sightings. Of course, if you prefer venturing out, nearby attractions offer plenty to see and do. The property boasts a range of high-end amenities like a fully equipped state-of-the-art kitchen complete with a full range of upmarket appliances, bar, lounge spaces, an outdoor pool, braai and picnic areas, and free wi-fi.