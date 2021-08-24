This resort in KZN is offering high tea with Miss SA

Fancy a cuppa with Miss South Africa 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida? Well, you are in luck. The beauty queen will host a special high tea at the Wild Coast Sun on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, this Saturday at 1pm.

Despite her hectic schedule, the reigning queen, who will participate in the 70th edition of the Miss World pageant in December in Puerto Rico, will get to share this classic tradition with guests. The 4-star-graded resort usually serves high tea every Saturday in the tropical-themed Lagoon Bar. The menu features a selection of pastries and cakes, including caramel cake, cupcakes, chocolate éclairs, scones, and a lemon crunch. Savoury options include samoosas, chicken roulade, a selection of wraps and smoked salmon balls.

The event costs R150 a person and booking is essential. Wild Coast general manager Peter Tshidi described the Wild Coast Sun as the ideal location for couples who want a romantic getaway, families hoping to reconnect or enjoy the sea, adventure lovers, golf enthusiasts, or those who want to get away from the bustle of city life. There is plenty to keep guests occupied, including boat cruises, horse riding, Segway tours, quad biking, walking on the beach or playing golf at their championship 18-hole golf course. There’s also a Sports Centre, which houses a gymnasium, lawn bowls, squash and tennis.