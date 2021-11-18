This secret Durban attraction is a nature-lovers paradise

IF you've seen all the tourist spots in Durban, then you should check out Lower Molweni. Just a short drive into the Valley of 1000 Hills from Hillcrest, this hikers, birders and nature-lovers paradise offers something for everyone.

Green Corridors is working together with local organisations, including Kloof Conservancy, Philangethemba Impact, and 1000 Hills Community Tourism Organisation, to develop eco-tourism initiatives that create local employment and business opportunities and, at the same time, protect the environment. These organisations, which have varying mandates, have pooled resources and ideas with Green Corridors. Visitors here can enjoy nature trails that lead hikers through the spectacular rugged cliffs and forests of the area, just on the outskirts of the Krantzkloof Nature Reserve.

There are also plans to launch a 1.4km zipline, believed to be the longest in South Africa once it opens. Other exciting plans include experiential and cultural tours around the local community, and Pop-up camping. A visit here will also help local businesses and employment, including tour guides, trail cleaners, and caterers. Duncan Pritchard, of Green Corridors, said the aim is to develop local tourism opportunities and help stimulate community-based economies.

“The support of tourism in this area plays a pivotal role in ensuring the long-term conservation of this incredibly beautiful part of Durban. This is all achievable by integrating socio-economic needs with conservation needs, and by working with local organisations and the communities in and around the area," he said. Siphiwe Gumede, of Philangethemba Impact, said their overall goal is to create hope and tangible outcomes for the people in this area. “Adding an adventure aspect to the offering, like the zipline, will help draw people to the area and stimulate the various small businesses that rely on tourism," said Gumede.