Top 10 ‘hidden gem’ beaches that deserve a visit in December

Summer is synonymous with being outdoor, swimming, enjoying water activities and having fun. With December around the corner, there are off the radar beaches you can consider visiting for a fun family day under the sun.

Most local beaches tend to get overcrowded but these are some beautiful South African beaches, with Blue Flag status, that you can visit. According to the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa), for beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators to have Blue Flag status, they must comply with a specific set of criteria relating to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and environmental management. In order to receive this world recognised ecolabel, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained.

From the west coast to the east coast, here are some beautifully maintained hidden gem beaches for this summer. Umzumbe Beach, KZN South Coast Umzumbe Beach on the KZN South Coast. Picture: Supplied Umzumbe beach is a gorgeous beach on the seaside resort town of Umzumbe in the KZN South Coast.

The beach offers a quiet spot for families to enjoy with a tidal pool for the little ones. It is also popular with those interested in surfing. Between July and December, visitors should keep an eye on the salty blue for some of the whales that come past this section of the coast. Point Beach, KZN

Ship coming into Durban’s Port which separates the Bluff and Point Beach. Picture: System Point Beach is on Durban’s popular Golden Mile and features a stunning promenade for joggers and walkers. The beach is close to uShaka Marine World and Durban on Point Waterfront where visitors can explore with kids. The beach is safe and also patrolled by security with life guards around. You can also watch ships coming into the Harbour which can be fun and educational for kids.

Kelly’s Beach, Eastern Cape Kelly’s Beach on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Instagram A unique feature of Kelly’s Beach in Port Alfred on the Sunshine Coast is the two viewing decks from which you can view the beach, perhaps spot a whale or two and from which you can observe the most spectacular sunsets if you are passing at that time of day. The actual beach is at the Kowie River estuary mouth and attracts beachcombers to its fine sand and safe swimming. The beach offers good facilities and provides a lovely day out with the kids. Always take sunblock and plenty of water with you.

Kariega Beach, Eastern Cape Glorious sunset at Kariega Beach. Picture: Instagram Kariega Beach is a secluded treasure on the Eastern Cape coastline and part of the quaint seaside resort of Kenton-on-Sea, which is on the route between Gqeberha and East London. This little town is a quiet retreat away from the city, occupied by a small number of local residents (mainly retirees) and holiday homes.

Kariega Beach and its surrounds are ideal for families that want to spend time together, appreciating the beauty of the South African coastline. The beach lies just in front of a nature reserve, where visitors can stroll at leisure. Bikini Beach, Western Cape Sun worshippers enjoying the beach at Bikini Beach. Picture: Bheki Radebe This man-made beach is situated close to the marina in the small coastal town of Gordon’s Bay, giving it added appeal to locals and tourists alike.

It is popular as a swimming beach because the water is usually temperate and relatively calm. This also makes for excellent snorkelling, as the conditions are also often clear, giving visitors the opportunity to see the marine plant and animals. Camps Bay, Western Cape

Young kids enjoying the sea and sun at Camps Bay Beach. Picture: System Camps Bay Beach is the camp ground of sun tanners and sundowners capturing a clear ocean between Lion’s Head and Table Mountain. Cafes, bars and restaurants stand mountain side of the beach drive while sand, palm trees and gleaming water fall ocean side. A cosmopolitan lifestyle of “see and be seen” fashionistas meets a beach town dream-style of sea and be scene. No stairs makes for easy beach access with stares into the excess blue making for easy beach days. Stilbaai Wes, Western Cape

Super day out at Stilbaai Beach. Picture: Instagram Stilbaai Beach, or Still Bay, is a peaceful, relaxing beach to visit yet has a fantastic atmosphere and always seems to be brimming with activity. Surfers take to the waves with the water-skiers and kite surfers not far behind them. Being a safe area to swim in, children can splash away while moms and dads soak up the sun in the soft sand. If you happen to be in the area in spring or winter, you may be lucky enough to see our annual Southern Right whale visitors and watch them floating around on the surface or flipping their fins and tails in the air.

Hartenbos Beach, Western Cape Hartenbos Beach near Mossel Bay. Picture: Instagram Hartenbos Beach near Mossel Bay is a wide sandy beach that’s perfect for families, swimming, surfing and walking. Near the beach are many restaurants, shops and a heated indoor swimming pool. Wheelchair access to the beach is via a number of ramps. The public ablutions and other facilities are excellent and there is adequate parking.

Kleinmond Beach, Western Cape Two riders cross the beach on a red carpet before the finish line at Kleinmond. Picture: Andrew Ingram. Kleinmond is a popular holiday destination situated in the Overberg region in the Western Cape and it boasts the beautiful Kleinmond beach. The beach is situated at the mouth of the Kleinmond lagoon in such a natural and unspoilt environment.

It’s not hard to see why tourists flock here all through the year. Having the options of enjoying the sea or fresh water from the lagoon makes this an ideal location for getting those paddle skis and boats out and makes it a great place for children. Santos Beach, Western Cape Mossel Bay and Santos beach. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) The newest of the Garden Route beaches to achieve the coveted Blue Flag status (2013), Santos Beach is a delightful beach frequented by holiday-makers and locals all year round.