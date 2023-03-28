Top 5 skinny dipping spots in South Africa

Swimming in a bikini or shorts is nice. But sometimes, your body deserves some skinny dipping. The dating reviews website MyDatingAdviser.com ranked the top skinny dipping locations worldwide, and some of them are in South Africa.

So, if you’re planning on taking a naked dive, these are the top five skinny dipping locations in South Africa that you can visit. Mpenjati Nature Reserve, Palm Beach, Port Edward On the KwaZulu Natal South Coast lies the Mpenjati Nature Reserve, situated around the Mpenjati River Lagoon and extends 500m seawards, protecting the unique fossils.

Known as the oldest and most iconic hiking trail in South Africa, Otter Trail in the Eastern Cape runs along the spectacular coastline between the Storms River mouth and Nature’s Valley. Jonkershoek Tweede Waterval, Stellenbosch The Western Cape has the Jonkershoek Nature Reserve, situated just outside Stellenbosch. To gain access to this family-friendly hike, you’d have to get a permit from Cape Nature, which runs the reserve.

Sardinia Bay, Gqeberha Between Schoenmakerskop and Seaview lies Sardinia Bay, known for snorkelling, scuba diving and its picnic facilities. What makes it stand out is the unspoiled coastline. Hence, it’s regarded as one the best walking beaches. Sardinia Bay is the starting point of the popular eight-kilometre Sacramento hiking trail. Sandy Bay, Cape Town

South Africa’s only nude beach, Sandy Bay, is in the Twelve Apostles Mountain range valley. This is where nudists and naturalists can roam around freely in their birthday suits. As much as skinny dipping is fun, there are safety precautions to consider before going in.

MyDatingAdviser.com has shared the following tips for skinny dipping: 1. Be respectful and have discretion. Try not to traumatise the children. We agree the human body is beautiful, but give people the opportunity not to look at you if they don't want to.

2. Don’t forget sunscreen and bug spray. You don’t want to get a sunburn in that spot that usually doesn’t see the light of day. 3. Don’t skinny dip drunk. A little liquid courage could help you get naked. But if you are completely drunk, swimming isn’t safe and could land you in a dangerous situation. 4. Beware of leeches. With a bathing suit, they are one thing, and when you are stark naked, it’s another.

5. Make sure your friends are comfortable. If everyone is happy to strip down, then go for it. 6. Keep your eyes on people’s faces. Interact as you usually would and keep physical contact to a minimum. 7. No photos. And most importantly, if you want to take pictures of yourself, make sure you don’t capture anyone without their permission