South Africa is home to many interesting experiences. If you find yourself in KwaZulu-Natal, here are some activities you must experience: Be adventurous at Moses Mabhida

The Big Rush Big Swing was named the world’s tallest swing by the Guinness Book of Records in 2011. It allows you to take a thrilling leap, swinging out into a massive 220m arc where you soar into the centre of the Moses Mabhida stadium.

On your climb to the top, you can take in the stunning Durban skyline - from the shores of the golden coast to the bustling city centre. Swinging is from 9.30am-4pm. Rates are R695 per person (over the age of 10 only).

Book by calling 031 312 9435.



Indulge in a bunny chow

From melt in your mouth potatoes to tender morsels of meat, there’s nothing more authentically Durban than digging into a gravy soaked bunny chow. At Suncoast Towers’ Jeera Restaurant, you can try a mutton bunny that was voted the tastiest in the Coca Cola Bunny Chow Barometer Challenge in September 2018.

Contact 031 314 7878 for bookings.



Meet a dolphin at Ushaka

uShaka Marine World boasts an array of exciting activities from feeding stingrays to walking the depths of the ocean floor. Getting up close and personal with one of the ocean's most incredible mammals, dolphins, is a truly unforgettable experience. You will be able to meet, touch and feed a dolphin at uShaka Marine World. The cost is currently R851 per person.

Call 031 328 8052 to book.