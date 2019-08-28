Tourism Month starts in September and South African Tourism's emphasis is on domestic travel.

With KwaZulu-Natal being the host for this year’s World Tourism Day event, there is no better place to explore than the Drakensberg. Just a two-and-a-half hour drive from Durban, Drakensberg boasts a range of travel options.

Paintball. Picture: Tourism KZN

Paintball

This takes place in a forested area that will get that heart rate up as you race behind enemy lines. The objective is to capture the flag at the centre of the arena.

It is a two team game that is social, fun, and can be played by family or friends, but it is not for the faint-hearted.

Paintball is available at All Out Adventures, and at Champagne Castle Adventure Centre.

Cathedral Peak Wine Estate. Picture: Tourism KZN

Wine tasting

If you love wine you can stop by at Cathedral Peak Wine Estate which is situated deep in the Drakensberg mountains. You can have your wine tasting from the veranda overlooking the vineyards, and you can also take a tour of the wine making process with the cellarmaster. Booking is essential.

Zip lining. Picture: Supplied

Extreme cable tour

The extreme cable tour is available at All Out Adventures. It is an awesome experience, and a must for adrenaline addicts. There is a guide-operated braking system that ensures a smooth, safe landing on each platform so young children are also welcomed.

Drakensberg Brewery. Picture: Tourism KZN





Beer tasting

If you are a beer lover, treat yourself to an intimate craft beer tasting at Drakensberg Brewery.

The Drakensberg Brewery is situated in central Drakensberg and offers beers like the Cathedral Peak Pilsner, Amphitheatre Red Ale, Giant's Castle Stout and Champagne Castle Blonde Ale. What is also interesting about this brewery is that 10c from every bottle sold goes towards conserving the local vulture population.

Horse riding. Picture: Tourism KZN

Horse riding

If you are a sports enthusiast, you can go for one-day horse riding experience at Alpine Heath Resort which is situated north of Drakensberg. You can opt for either a one-hour or two-hour out ride on horseback.

Call: 036 438 6484

* Lutho Pasiya was in the Drakensberg for three days during a trip hosted by South African Tourism and Tourism KZN.