The Inanda Heritage Route celebrates Durban and South African heroes. Picture: Gcina Ndwalane

Durban Tourism recently hosted the #DiscoverDurbanChallenge to introduce celebrities and media to the Inanda Heritage Route. Plan your route:

Inanda has a range of activities. There are many lodges and bed and breakfasts if you want to stay over.

Mahatma Gandhi Settlement

Mahatma Gandhi Settlement (known as the Phoenix settlement) was founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1904. The site highlights the life of Gandhi and his wife Kasturba. It's located at 120518 St, Bhambayi, Inanda. Call 063 163 7977.

Activities to try:

Gather your family or friends to find a word that best describes Gandhi. Once you have got a word, create the words using the people in the group. It will make great memories and photographs for the digital album.

Recreate a Gandhi quote using emojis.

Ohlange Institute

Ohlange Institute is the place where the ANC’s first president John Dube founded the movement in the early 1900s and where Nelson Mandela cast his first democratic vote. There are daily tours. Located at 1 109524 St, Langalibalele. Call 031 322 2857.

Activities to try:

Recreate the 1994 vote by Nelson Mandela.

The Madiba Shuffle is one of the best "dances" you will see on YouTube. Do your rendition with your group.

The eNanda Adventure Park

The eNanda Adventure Park is located close to Inanda Dam and surrounded by over 100km of beautifully maintained biking, hiking and running trails. Famous for its watersport and canoeing, the dam is an ideal way to spend the day. On-site facilities include braai areas, picnic sites and secure parking. The dam is also on the route of the Dusi Canoe Marathon. Call 031 322 6026 or email [email protected]

Activities to try:

The adventure park offers a range of activities including tours to the Mzinyathi Waterfall and Rastafarian Caves in the area.

You could go canoeing on the Inanda Dam.