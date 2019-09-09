Relax and unwind at the Alpine Heath Resort. Picture: Supplied

As a first-time traveller to the Drakensberg, I must say that it is heaven on Earth and a must-see for anyone who loves tranquility, adventure and nature.



Sadly, we arrived at night so I couldn't admire much of the nature. But I could feel the fresh breeze and hear the chirping of the crickets.





Shortly after arriving at Alpine Heath Resort in Bergville, where we were going to stay for the weekend; we were escorted to our accommodation.





While on the road, we were told we would be sharing chalets. I didn't mind sharing as long as I would have a wonderful time during our stay.





Each chalet had three bedrooms and was equipped with a telephone, a double en-suite shower, two bathrooms with a bath and a shower, a fireplace in the lounge, and a self-catering kitchen.





We each had our own room and we did not get in the way of each other as we were busy with activities from the moment we arrived until we left.





The restaurant caters for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Picture: Supplied





Alpine Heath Resort is 340km from King Shaka International Airport (KwaZulu-Natal), and 320km from OR Tambo International Airport (Gauteng) making it a great weekend or holiday resort for family or friends who would like to experience nature in all its beauty and amazing adventures away from the city.





Speaking of adventures, the resort offers a variety of activities for adults and children.





If you are into outdoor activities you can opt for horse riding.





If you’d prefer something more laid-back, treat yourself to a day at the spa on site.





There are other activities that you can try nearby, such as paintball, quad-biking and fishing or you can visit world heritage sites in the area.





There is a restaurant you can dine at for breakfast, lunch and dinner. There is also a pizza place, a coffee shop, and a bar to quench your thirst after a packed day of activities.





During your stay at Alpine Heath Resort, you can choose from their range of chalets, which include options for the disabled. Each sleeps a maximum of six adults. Children are welcome in both types of accommodation.



