Tourism Month: What to do in KwaZulu-Natal for under R150 per person

Day trips allow travellers to escape somewhere near home without it costing a fortune –and you don’t have to worry about accommodation or flight costs. Here are some fun day trips in KwaZulu-Natal to try for less than R150 per person:

Hillcrest Paintball View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillcrest Paintball (@hillcrestpaintball) Want to try something adventurous? At Hillcrest Paintball guests can enjoy paintball, laser tag and Airsoft, which is suitable for ages 16 and older. Rates are budget-friendly, too. For two paintball games, including a protective mask, jacket and 200 paintballs, visitors pay R150 per person. Laser tag starts from R120 per person for four games and all equipment. Visit www.hillcrestpaintball.co.za/ Yellowwood Cafe and Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clinton Moodley (@clintonmoodleyexplores) Yellowwood Cafe and Restaurant boasts a majestic view of the Howick Falls and serves sumptuous food. Located on the century-old Fairfell Farm, the cafe is ideal for those who want to work remotely, have family outings or crave some personal time. Owner Sandra Murphy bought the property 18 years ago and transformed the premises into an appealing spot for locals and tourists. Besides the exquisite views, the food options are vast and the portions generous. Thrill-seekers can work up an appetite with a game of paintball hosted by Action Combat Paintball on Yellowwood’s property. R150 per player per game. Visit www.yellowwood.co.za Pure Venom View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pure Venom Reptile Park (@purevenom333) If you are a reptile fan, you’ll love Pure Venom, located in Shelly Beach on the South Coast. Known as the biggest reptile farm in Africa, Pure Venom allows guests to see an array of reptile species bred at the farm. There is also a petting zoo with farm animals and exotic birds. Entry costs R140 per adult and R120 per child aged 4 to 12 years and pensioners. Visit www.purevenom.com/