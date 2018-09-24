Some of the best beaches: If there is one thing travellers love about the province it is their beaches. Whether it is the warm waters of the Durban beachfront or blue flag beaches on the South Coast, everyone should plan a beach day during their trip.

Safari experiences: Just a three-hour drive up north lies a range of game reserves- perfect for those itching for a safari experience. Most game reserves offer Big 5 sightings and provide state of the art accommodation for travellers who want to explore the area for a few days.

Hospitable people: KwaZulu-Natal has some of the most friendly people, from the street vendor selling arts and crafts at a market to the restaurant owner, you are bound to meet amazing people during your trip.

Good cuisine: Foodies will love the province. The food scene is growing by the day, so make sure you try some of their famous foods like the bunny chow or tuck into a traditional Zulu feast.