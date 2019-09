Travel Week: 4 of the best deals in Durban







Durban is home to many exciting experiences. Picture: Zanele Zulu Booking a holiday is a challenge - especially when you are on a budget. Many see local travel as expensive and steer clear of making bookings. Thanks to Sho’t Left Travel Week 2019, they can save up to 50% on travel deals, just in time for the summer holidays. Sho’t Left Travel Week 2019 runs until Sunday, September 29. The campaign aims to encourage South Africans to travel and explore their own country. Here are some deals to check out in Durban:

Learn to surf:

Summer is coming and there is no better way to celebrate the new season than riding a wave. Wave Rides in Durban is offering lessons for beginners. They aim to “teach you everything from paddling to standing, to riding a wave, in less than two hours”. Valid from September 23 to October 31, 2019. Visit https://www.southafrica.net/za/en/travel/deal/wave-rides

Explore a Durban market:

If you thought Durban was all about the sun, sea and sand, then you have not yet explored its vibrant markets. This tour mixes Indian and African elements, local design, craft, fashion and food.

The tour will take travellers to the Durban Station Market, the Fish Market, Victoria Market and Warwick Market. The tour is three to four hours long. Visit https://www.southafrica.net/za/en/travel/deal/durban-city-markets-tour

Go shark cage diving:

If you are one for adventure, you will enjoy this two-and-a-half-hour tour, which includes a 30-minute shark cage dive and viewing of sharks from the boat. Travellers will also get an educational lesson on sharks and the shark net process. Visit https://www.southafrica.net/za/en/travel/deal/dive-durban-shark-cage-diving

Learn about the legends

The tour shares insight on Mahatma Gandhi, who led the passive resistance movement. You will visit the Gandhi Settlement and explore the Satyagraha House, the place where Mahatma Gandhi lived for 21 years. Visit https://www.southafrica.net/za/en/travel/deal/freedoms-footsteps-full-day-tour