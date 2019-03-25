The Group has set a target to achieve zero waste to landfill by 2020

In what symbolises a leap forward for Sun International's sustainability journey, Wild Coast Sun has received a Net Zero Waste rating by the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA) – the first in the country. The GBCSA works in collaboration with its membership community, sponsors and extended network of professionals to inspire a built environment in which people and planet thrive. It advocates solutions and tools that enable the design, construction and operation of all buildings in an environmentally responsible way and carries the vision that someday all South Africans should live, work and play in a healthy and efficient urban built environment.

Wild Coast Sun has, under the watchful eye of its Environmental Manager, Sonja Stroud together with Recycle 4 Africa (R4A), the properties’ local waste management agency, operated in an environmentally friendly and responsible manner. According to Stroud, Recycle 4 Africa (R4A) formed an integral part of this process and assisted to pioneer the zero waste process for the Wild Coast Sun.

“R4A is responsible for separating and recovering all waste items on property and ensures that items such as glass, paper, plastic, and cans are bailed and sent to the various recycling outlets,” says Stroud. “Our waste that cannot be recycled is converted into eco-aggregate which in turn, is used to produce SABC approved Eco blocks used for paving and construction purposes. Herein lies the key of achieving zero waste - the production of Eco blocks or waste-to-blocks as we refer to it.”

Wild Coast Sun offers guests vegetables grown organically in the gardens, straight from the ground to the plates of the resort’s restaurants and hotel, promising consumers the best in freshness and organic goodness. The vegetable gardens came about as a natural extension to the resort’s very successful natural compost project which produces enough natural compost to dress the sprawling lawns at the Wild Coast Sun, as well as feed the vegetable and herb garden.

“We are thrilled with the progress we have made towards optimising our resource efficiencies and entrenching sustainable practices and at the same time assist to create job opportunities within the local community,” Stroud concludes. “A zero waste rating is an absolute honour for us.”