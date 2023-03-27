Treat the family to some fun activities this Easter

Easter 2023 is around the corner, and while it’s time off for some to dedicate to prayer, others are looking to find ways to entertain the family. Some prefer to be indoors, feasting over warm home-cooked meals, others want to be out and about.

We’ve made a list of some fun activities on offer for your family this Easter. DURBAN Splashy Fen Music Festival 2023

Splashy Fen offers festival goers the ultimate in music and family entertainment. Take the whole family, pitch up a tent and enjoy everything on offer at the farm. From yoga to belly dancing, drumming workshops, trail running, river frolicking, face painting, fashion parades, art and music from all genres, there really is something for every kind of fan, of every age, race, culture and gender. Kids have plenty of fun activities to keep them busy at the Kid’s Zone while being watched over by a group of professionals who will ensure their safety.

The area is cordoned off and parents sign their children in and out when it suits them. Children of all ages can enjoy sensory, educational, and fun activities such as reading, colouring, face painting, construction areas filled with building blocks, a game zone filled with play equipment, and a traditional Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday. Where: Bushman's Nek Road, Underberg. When: April 6-10.

Price: Passes vary, visit www.splashyfen.co.za for tickets. Pitch up a tent and enjoy the outdoor entertainment at the 2023 Splashy Fen Music Festival. Picture: Splashy Fen Picture: Splashy Fen Kids will be fully entertained in the Kid’s Zone. KZN Museum Reptile Show

The KwaZulu-Natal Museum is a popular tourist and educational destination. It offers visitors a feast of attractive, modern and user friendly displays. Back by popular demand, a reptile show has been added to the line-up. This educational showcase is suitable for the entire family. To experience nature in its truest form join a live presentation by Reptile Party Time, featuring tarantulas, lizards, and a giant python. Where: 237 Jabu Ndlovu Street, Pietermaritzburg.

When: April 1 at 12pm. Price: R30 per person via Webtickets. KZN Museum. Picture: Instagram

Sugar Rush Park The park is open seven days a week and is perfect for a family outing. It offers an array of activities from bike riding and walking trails and a jump park for under five-year-olds, to putt putt, laser rush and a snake park to name a few. Each activity is charged separately and food can be purchased on the premises.

Where: Esenembe Road, Ballito. When: Daily, closes at 4pm. Price: Prices vary per activity.

Picture: Instagram CAPE TOWN Music Theatre Production: “Guilty”

Tracey Carter in partnership with Victory Outreach Cape Town will be staging an original music theatre production called, “Guilty”. It focuses on the journey of two college students who embark on an investigation into the death of Christ to discover who the true guilty party is. This musical theatre production filled with beautiful songs and dances is sure to keep the whole family entertained but also challenged, by a powerful message.

Where: Victory Outreach Cape Town, 123 Voortrekker Road. When: April 7 at 7pm and April 9 at 8am and 10am. Price: Free.

Picture: Supplied. Heli-Biking Adventure Take your adrenaline levels to new heights as you fly to the top of a mountain and then make your way downhill with your mountain bike. This is the ultimate trip for a mountain-biker, whatever your level of experience.

There are smooth but exhilarating non-technical trails for beginners; fast and flowing single track, with rolling rises and jumps, rocky technical sections and hand-sculpted berms for the more advanced. Where: This is a tailor-made experience for private bookings of 2 – 4 people. When: Book 72 hours in advance.

Price: Price varies, visit insideguide.co.za. Heli-Biking Adventure. Picture: Supplied. The Blue Train Park

The miniature Blue Train has been choo-chooing for more than 60 years now. kids can enjoy three laps around the park, through a tunnel and past the glistening Atlantic Ocean. In addition the park features a dirt-bike track, a cement push-bike track, a zip-line, slides, seesaws, rock-climbing, jungle gyms, an obstacle course and a bunch of other wonderful play features. Where: Next to Green Point Lighthouse, Beach Road, Mouille Point. When: Tuesday – Sunday at 9.30am – 6.30pm (open Mondays during public and school holidays).

Price: R35 (entrance to the park and one train ride) or R55 (entrance to the park and two train rides). Visit [email protected] The Blue Train Park. Picture: Supplied JOBURG

Rand Show It’s always been a tradition to attend the Rand Show during the Easter holidays. This year, the show will feature helicopter rides, old-school carnival rides, a kids' activation hall, outdoor entertainment stage, and local and international exhibitors offering an array of goods for the whole family. Where: Johannesburg Expo Centre(NASREC).

When: April 6-10. Price: R60 for children and pensioners, and R95 for adults. The Rand Show

Autumn Garden Festival Garden World Nursery is hosting an Autumn Garden Festival featuring various gardening workshops and live music. On Easter weekend, there will be a pot and face painting, a tractor ride, and Easter egg hunt with the Easter bunny. Where: Beyers Naudé Dr, Muldersdrift.

When: Currently on until April 10. Price: R80.

Bunny Fest Johannesburg This family-filled outing will feature various Easter-themed exhibits, such as the illuminated Giant Bunny and Easter Eggs, and Mr and Mrs Bunny. There will also be amusement rides, an instant photo booth, and various animal sculptures. Where: 5 Lower Road, Central Square, Sandton.

When: March 31 - April 16. Price: Tickets start from R55 for children, R60 for students and seniors, and R70 for adults. Email [email protected] for bookings.

MPUMALANGA Kruger National Park If your children have never seen the Big Five, take them to the Kruger for a morning or sunset game drive. At the park, not only will you spot animals, but indigenous plants as well.

Where: Kruger National Park (please note there are several gates) When: Daily. Price: R57 for children and R115 per adult.

God’s Window Explore the beauty of nature and see Mpumalanga from the top by visiting God’s Window. For better views, it’s best to go early in the morning to catch the scenic Mozambique ocean sunrise.

Where: R543, Ehlanzeni. When: Open daily until 5pm. Price: R10.