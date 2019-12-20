New app to showcase the South Coast travel attractions. Picture: Ugu South Coast Tourism.

The South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal is fast becoming a popular spot for holidaymakers, and now travellers can plan their trip at the click of their fingers. As part of its drive to enhance the accessibility of all KZN South Coast Tourism offers, Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT) launched a free, user-friendly app called Explore KZN South Coast.

CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism, Phelisa Mangcu, said the app has been designed to provide a wealth of vital information for guests that will make their KZN South Coast experience inherently more enjoyable.

“We are involved in many initiatives that will promote the many KZN South Coast tourism sites, products and events, one of which is the innovative ‘Explore KZN South Coast’ app,” she said.

Alongside the many benefits for residents and holidaymakers, the ‘Explore KZN South Coast’ app also provides local tourism establishments with a far-reaching marketing platform that will drive business.