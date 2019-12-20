New app to showcase the South Coast travel attractions. Picture: Ugu South Coast Tourism.

The South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal is fast becoming a popular spot for holidaymakers, and now travellers can plan their trip at the click of their fingers. 

As part of its drive to enhance the accessibility of all KZN South Coast Tourism offers, Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT) launched a free, user-friendly app called Explore KZN South Coast. 

CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism, Phelisa Mangcu, said the app has been designed to provide a wealth of vital information for guests that will make their KZN South Coast experience inherently more enjoyable. 

“We are involved in many initiatives that will promote the many KZN South Coast tourism sites, products and events, one of which is the innovative ‘Explore KZN South Coast’ app,” she said.

Alongside the many benefits for residents and holidaymakers, the ‘Explore KZN South Coast’ app also provides local tourism establishments with a far-reaching marketing platform that will drive business. 

Ugu South Coast Tourism offers a two-tiered membership package, both of which offer full member accreditation, business development and support as well as marketing exposure. 

Here are some of the app highlights:

  • The USCT ‘Explore KZN South Coast’ app is available for free download from Google Play and Apple stores.
  • The app features more than 200 KZN South Coast tourism products categorised according to ‘See & Do’, ‘Shop’, ‘Eat’, ‘Sleep’ and ‘Must-See Attractions’ providing visitors with all the necessary tourism information.
  • Navigation is made simple with the app as the South Coast region is divided into geographic areas with the available tourism products listed per area.
  • The app uses geolocation and GPS so visitors can easily find their preferred tourism product or locate various sites within KZN South Coast with ease.
  • Using the geolocation, the app will immediately identify tourism products in the immediate vicinity for enhanced tourism offerings. 

Visit 
www.visitkznsouthcoast.co.za for more information.

 