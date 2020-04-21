uShaka Marine World mourns passing of Gambit, the dolphin

For Durban residents the death of Gambit the Bottlenose Dolphin is a tough blow. Over the years, Gambit garnered quite the following and was seen as a celebrity of the local marine world. Now uShaka Marine World is mourning the passing of one of its greatest icons. “This is just another sadness for all of us as we face the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown of both uShaka Marine World and our country," said Dr Stella Khumalo, chief executive officer of uShaka Marine World. The patriarch of Africa’s largest marine theme park's death has left a huge hole in the lives of not only the team at SAAMBR, who cared for him for decades, but also the greater uShaka family. "Gambit was a legend and is fondly remembered not only by those of us who work here but also the hundreds of thousands of local, national and international visitors who have been fortunate to visit the world’s 7th largest aquarium and enjoy the many shows in which he has starred over the years.

"He was a central figure in uShaka’s legendary annual Dolphins by Starlight show and has helped all of us to spread a powerful message regarding the need to conserve our previous marine environment as well as the beautiful sea animals that depend on it for their survival," added Khumalo.

Khumalo said that as uShaka said goodbye to Gambit, it was important to remember his huge legacy and to continue to build on this, spreading the very many messages of goodwill that emanated from the dolphin shows that remain a major attraction at uShaka.

“Gambit brought so much joy into the lives of those who have passed through our turnstiles and, once the lockdown is over and all is back to normal, we will pay our respects to this beautiful symbol of everything that uShaka Marine World stands for,” she concluded.