THE VDJ is arguably the biggest event on the KZN social calendar, plan your entry and exit to avoid the backlog.

First-time visitors to the Vodacom Durban July scheduled to attract more than 50 000 revellers to Greyville tomorrow be warned. Amid all the glitz and glamour, there is usually a huge traffic backlog (depending on the time you arrive) as there is bound to be hundreds of cars waiting to get into the Greyville Racecourse.

That said, if you are smart, your experience will be one to remember.

Tips on getting to the Vodacom Durban July:

Carpool: Carpooling to the July is likely to be your best bet, especially if you are going to the races to hang out with a group of friends. With fuel prices at its highest, choosing one mate, hopefully the sober one, will be a good choice. Also, arrive early if you want to find parking.

Ask someone to drop you off: Whether you decide to choose a family member or friend, or even request a transport service, getting dropped off at the event is always a smart idea. While they may have to wait in traffic, you get to indulge in the festivities without having to worry about driving home.

Arrive in a chopper: If you’re a high roller forking out for hefty tickets at the VDJ, you can’t possibly endure the traffic.

Uber in partnership with Vodacom will gift a few lucky winners a once in a lifetime opportunity to arrive to the Vodacom Durban July in style with 3 friend.

There are conditions, though:

You need to be a Vodacom subscriber with an Uber account; open their Uber app on Saturday, July 7, 2018, between 9am and 11:30am, set their drop-off location as ‘Virginia Airport’ and request the uberCHOPPER view.

If lucky, the winner and 3 friends will be whisked off to Virginia Airport for a style arrival to rival all others. (Winners will also receive four general access tickets to the Vodacom Durban July.)