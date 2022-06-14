‘Walk and talk’ at this Father’s Day Adventure Walk

A special Father’s Day Adventure Walk will be hosted by experienced nature guide Thulas Luthuli.
This will be held at his Green Corridors’ Mgababa Adventures site at the Mnini Dam this Sunday, 19 June, from 8am to 11am.
This 4km Adventure Hike along a rocky river trail that feeds into the Mnini Dam, together with Thulas and expert botanist Sithembiso Blessing Majoka, promises a delightful mix of fascinating insights into the fauna and flora and the rich cultural history of the area.
Sithembiso Blessing Majok will share his extensive knowledge of the indigenous plants of the area.
He gained much of his knowledge and experience working for the South African National Biodiversity Institute, encoding plant specimens and then went on to become a Field Ranger for the eThekwini Municipality.
According to a statement in A new study, “The Effects of the Natural Environment on Attention and Family Cohesion: An Experimental Study” from the University of Illinois,
it states that spending time with family outside can strengthen a family bond significantly. A part of nature having a positive impact on one’s health, mentally and physically, it can also strengthens the bond between you and your father figure.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to walk alongside Sithembiso and your father figure as he unfolds the story of Mgababa Adventures' rich landscape, which was voted by SDA Adventures as their favourite rocky river trail. Mgababa Adventures is an untouched treasure for hikers.
The hike costs R200 per person and there are limited places. The Mnini Dam site is an easy 30 minutes from Durban’s CBD.