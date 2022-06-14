‘Walk and talk’ at this Father’s Day Adventure Walk

This will be held at his Green Corridors’ Mgababa Adventures site at the Mnini Dam this Sunday, 19 June, from 8am to 11am.

This 4km Adventure Hike along a rocky river trail that feeds into the Mnini Dam, together with Thulas and expert botanist Sithembiso Blessing Majoka, promises a delightful mix of fascinating insights into the fauna and flora and the rich cultural history of the area.

Sithembiso Blessing Majok will share his extensive knowledge of the indigenous plants of the area.

He gained much of his knowledge and experience working for the South African National Biodiversity Institute, encoding plant specimens and then went on to become a Field Ranger for the eThekwini Municipality.