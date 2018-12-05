While most travellers do not spend their time in their hotel room, people still yearn for something spacious and modern, and that is what aha Gateway Hotel, set in the heart of Umhlanga, does quite well.

The decor is sleek. Picture: Aha Gateway Hotel.

The 146 well-appointed bedrooms have views of Umhlanga and do not compromise on comfort. The rooms come standard with air conditioning, housekeeping, DSTV, flat screen TV, shower or bath and wifi.

The soft coloured hues and its sizeable rooms make it a perfect escape. The hotel itself offers luxury on all levels, something that you often do not get when you book into a three-star hotel.

The rooms are spacious and comfortable. Picture: Aha Gateway Hotel.

It can be seen in the details: those green coloured cupcakes upon arrival, leather sofas, sleek decor and of course, effortless check-in.

The Gateway Theatre of Shopping is attached to the hotel, so shopping, dining and activities are a minute walk away. It is also close to many attractions, including the Umhlanga beach, Ushaka Marine World and Moses Mabhida Stadium. And let's not forget the bustling Umhlanga social scene with a string of bars and restaurants, which is a short drive away.

The Fig Tree Cafe offers authentic Durban meals. Picture: Aha Gateway Hotel.

Grab a drink at the bar. Picture: Aha Gateway Hotel.

For those who would love to stay in, why not tuck into a range of meals at the hotel’s in-house restaurant? The Fig Tree Café offers a range of authentic Durban meals, including the city’s famous bunny chow and traditional lamb curry. Other meals on the menu include Tiger prawns, lamb shank and pork belly.

The breakfast spread is plentiful, with an omelette station, a range of pastries and yoghurts, and a hot meal buffet to help you kickstart your day right.

Hotel amenities include a conference centre that accommodates 500 guests and a rooftop bar with a swimming pool.

The rooftop bar is ideal for summer, and guests who would love to frolick in the sun without having to leave their hotel.